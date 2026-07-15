Kings Sign Forward Elton Hermansson To Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Elton Hermansson to a three-year entry-level contract through the 2028-29 season.

Selected by the Kings 19th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, Hermansson spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with MoDo Hockey of HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-tier league, where he recorded 11 goals and 21 points (11-10=21) in 38 games with a +9 rating and 22 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-1, 180-pound forward also appeared in 13 games for MoDo Hockey U20 in U20 Nationell, Sweden’s top junior hockey league, posting nine points (3-6=9) in 13 games. Prior to joining MoDo, Hermansson notched 17 goals and 36 points (17-19=36) in 41 games with Orebro HK Jr. (U20 Nationell) in 2024-25.

Internationally, the Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, native represented his home country at the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s Under-18 World Championships where he recorded a tournament-best 12 points (4-8=12) in seven games to earn a gold medal. As part of his efforts, Hermansson was selected as the tournament’s All-Star Team and named Best Forward.

Hermansson will not attend Kings training camp and is expected to compete with Modo Hockey in HockeyAllsvenskan for the 2026-27 season.