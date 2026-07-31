With family in stands, Jimmy Lombardi impresses for Team Canada at World Junior Summer Showcase

As a part of our prospects coverage this season on LA Kings Insider, please welcome Jon Paul Morosi to the Insider family! Morosi will provide first-person coverage of several LA Kings prospects, centering around coverage from the World Juniors Summer Showcase and the World Junior Championships.

Jimmy Lombardi had earned the right to wear the Team Canada jersey. There was only one problem: His parents couldn’t find him on the ice.

In photos of practices at the World Junior Summer Showcase, John and Lorrie Lombardi noticed their son was wearing No. 11. So as those red sweaters whirred around the WFCU Centre ice during the warmup for Wednesday’s opener against Sweden, John and Lorrie searched for that number. Eddie Lombardi, Jimmy’s younger brother, scanned the ice, too.

When they finally found No. 11, the nameplate said RUDOLPH and not LOMBARDI.

Panic set in.

“We thought he got scratched,” Lorrie said.

Had they driven four hours from their home in The Beaches section of Toronto, only to watch Jimmy sit upstairs in a polo shirt?

No. A moment later, they saw him: the skating strides they’d watched him develop with the Don Mills Flyers, the determination that led to this first-ever opportunity to play for Hockey Canada.

Turns out, Canada gave him No. 23 — a number Lombardi won’t wear for the Los Angeles Kings, who drafted him in the fourth round last year, because the franchise has retired it in honor of Dustin Brown. Lombardi was assigned No. 10 with the Flint Firebirds, with whom he had a breakout, 36-goal campaign in the Ontario Hockey League last season.

But what’s in a number, anyway? Lombardi is here, playing for the junior national team.

“He was coming in as the new guy,” Lorrie said. “That’s nerve-wracking, but he was excited and ready.”

It showed. Lombardi scored on his very first shift, as he showed equal parts patience and grit to curl in the remnants of a goal-mouth scramble initiated by Canadian winger Tyler Hopkins.

“That goal was a perfect example of what he’s developed in the last few years in the OHL, as a leader in Flint,” John said. “He could have backhanded it right into the goalie’s chest. But he took it around and tucked it in. That composure, in your first shift of a Team Canada game? Wow. That’s amazing. You’ve arrived, man. I was so happy.”

Canadian fans in the vicinity of John, Lorrie, and Eddie didn’t realize they were seat-neighbors of the goal scorer’s family — until their celebration revealed their identity in an unbridled, unrehearsed, unforgettable way.

“We started jumping up and down like fools,” Lorrie said, laughing.