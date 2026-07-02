Mats Zuccarello Felt Wanted in Los Angeles And Is Ready To Prove The Kings Right

Mats Zuccarello wanted to be wanted. And the LA Kings made that happen.
Zuccarello knew early in the offseason that a return to Minnesota was likely not going to be in the cards. He left with no hard feelings, saying he had an honest conversation with Wild General Manager Bill Guerin early in the process where it became clear the two sides would go in another direction.
For Zuccarello, the first feeling was a bit of sadness, mixed with some disappointment. Minnesota was home for seven years and on the ice, it was home for seven very productive years. Off the ice, it was where his children grew up and where his family was comfortable. Moving beyond that took a little bit of time. Once he did, though, the next feeling was excitement.
Excitement of something new. Excitement of having his next team be fully within his control. Excitement to be a part of something different. When he became available on July 1, Zuccarello had several offers in front of him but the first one came from Los Angeles. From the start, in conversations with Kings General Manager Ken Holland and Kings Head Coach Peter Laviolette, Zuccarello felt wanted and felt comfortable with the fit in Los Angeles. Made it an easy decision for him.
“Once free agency started, I felt like LA, the Kings were a team that was really interested in me and showed me that they had a place for me,” Zuccarello said. “I’m a simple guy and I think that’s really important to me, to play on a team where you feel like you’re wanted. I had a really good talk with Lavi and Kenny there, really good talk, I liked everything they said.”
Zuccarello elaborated on the fit, calling the Kings a “dream” for him to play for. He was on the New York Rangers team that lost to the Kings in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and he’s had Los Angeles high on his list ever since. He feels the Kings have a combination of individual skill and a team style of hockey that has been difficult to play against as an opponent and he’s excited for the opportunity to come in and hopefully help push the organization forward.
The fit now certainly centers around Laviolette’s vision of a more offensive approach this season. It’s not necessarily that hard to play against approach, in the way that it’s always been envisioned, but now in a different way. Laviolette certainly hasn’t been shy about what he wants and Holland hasn’t been shy about stating his desire to add offensive players into the mix for Laviolette to work with. Zuccarello fits the bill there. Holland referred to Zuccarello as a player who has made offensive plays throughout his entire career. He sees him similarly to Artemi Panarin, stylistically, in that both players operate as in-zone playmakers with the puck on their stick. Neither player is fleet of foot, but both have terrific hockey IQ’s.
That feeling extended beyond just the executives as well. In speaking today, Zuccarello’s new teammate, Scott Laughton, called him one of the most underrated players in the NHL. Having played against him over the years, the plays Zuccarello makes with the puck on his stick have stood out to Laughton and he’s excited now to be on the same side.