Recapping The World Junior Summer Showcase!

EltonHermanssonJerseyWeb
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

Happy Sunday, Insiders!

Four LA Kings prospects gathered this past week in Windsor, Ontario to take part in the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase event. The summer showcase, for those unfamilar, is a summer evaluation event for the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, helping to evaluate players in advance of the World Junior Championships. The Kings have one prospect representing each squad at the tournament, all with varying degrees of impact and importance. The presence at this event certainly means that all four have a legitimate chance at cracking the rosters this winter.

A look below at how each player fared over the course of the showcase event.

Jimmy Lombardi
Easy to pinpoint the best individual moment by a Kings prospect.

In his first game of the tournament, also Team Canada’s first, Lombardi scored a terrific individual goal, showcasing good instincts and hands in tight to collect a rebound and stride before scoring from a tight angle. Lombardi has a solid night, as Canada defeated Sweden, and was back in the lineup for the tournament finale, a defeat versus the United States. It was good to see Lombardi get on the scoresheet and it was good to see him feature both at center and on the wing. Means that Team Canada sees him as a viable option at both positions. Lombardi was one of 18 forwards at the camp and is one of the lower-drafted players in attendance. Having that versatility is important and contributing is even more so. Good on Lombardi, who will return to the OHL’s Flint Firebirds for the 2026-27 season, where he will likely wear a letter and play a leading offensive role. A strong start and perhaps we’ll see him back in red and white come December.

More on Lombardi HERE.

Elton Hermansson
Not to be overshadowed, Hermansson added a nice goal of his own, showcasing the shot that was a part of the offensive package that was touted when the Kings drafted him just a couple of months ago.

Perhaps no player with more eyes on him from a Kings standpoint than Hermansson. He was just added to the prospect pool in June, when the Kings selected him in Round 1 of the 2026 NHL Draft. Hermansson totaled two points (1-1-2) in four games played with Team Sweden. Hermansson played a Top-9 role in each game he played and his goal came on the power play. As the Best Forward winner at the World U-18 Championships, Hermansson sits in a good position to make the jump to the U-20 level this winter. He’s an interesting player to watch, because he plays regularly with MoDo in the second division of men’s professional hockey in Sweden, so these games are a step down in competition. Most projections have him on the final roster as well, playing on one of the top three forwards lines on the right wing.

Oh. And Hermansson scored a dazzling shootout goal as well, in what looked like a practice opportunity with the game decided.

Smooth and silky on the finish. Good to see.

Vertti Svensk
The forwards didn’t have all the fun! Vertti Svensk also found the back of the net with the most important goal of the tournament by a Kings prospect, an overtime, game-winning goal for Team Finland, coming against Team Canada.

Checks Notes.

Canada won the game 5-3 in regulation and the team’s played a practice overtime to work on 3-on-3. Checking again, it’s a summer showcase, so let’s pump the breaks here on “important”.

Still. Nice shot by Svensk, who impressed with his skating throughout the week. 3-on-3 impact is great because that could be a big part of his game with the way he moves. That’s his game, skating. The Kings drafted him off of that elite trait and he played to it. Svensk uses his legs to move the puck in transition and seemed to do it effectively. He’s not an offensive defenseman, per say, but he’s a puck-moving and transporting defenseman. If you watch Carolina play, you understand the importance of that. Svensk is expected to be strongly in the mix for a roster spot on Team Finland and caught the eye of evaluator Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff during the tournament.

It’s difficult to ignore Svensk’s appeal. The Kings prospect is a remarkable skater – the best on Finland’s blueline. He’s so fluid and does an impressive job of carrying the puck at speed. He uses his footwork to quickly evade attackers and sidestep opponents along the boards. In Windsor, it felt like he rarely got himself into trouble because he’d outwork anyone who went up against him. My concern about him heading into the draft was his decision-making under pressure, but it didn’t seem to cause him many issues over the past few days.

Henry Brzustewicz
Lastly, we have defenseman Henry Brzustewicz, who is a strong contender to compete for Team USA this winter, after narrowly missing out last time around. Brzustewicz has taken a pretty solid step over the last 12 months, as he made his AHL debut last spring and took on a leading role in London after some midseason trades. He was the last player cut from the final roster last season and should have a very strong chance of making the team this time around. Brzustewicz appeared in four games during the showcase event – two with the US squad split and two with the full team, after the roster was reduced. I can’t offer a ton of direct insight, but the lack of points isn’t concerning, with Brzustewicz’s two-way play, so I think his place as a final-roster favorite remains in a good spot. Will have a feature story coming on Brzustewicz soon, with Jon Paul Morosi on the beat with an interview with Brzustewicz in person from the event!

News Feed

With family in stands, Jimmy Lombardi impresses for Team Canada at World Junior Summer Showcase

4 Kings Prospects Attend World Juniors Summer Showcase

LA Kings Summer Sale

Your New LA Kings Jersey Numbers!

LA Kings and NHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Inside The 2026-27 LA Kings Schedule!

Kings Sign Forward Elton Hermansson To Entry-Level Contract

Erik Haula Excited For "Good Opportunity" On The Ice, Alongside Childhood Friend Armia in LA

Peter Laviolette Details 2026-27 Coaching Staff & New Hires!

After a "Seamless" Fit, Scott Laughton Excited to Re-Sign in LA

Mats Zuccarello Felt Wanted in Los Angeles And Is Ready To Prove The Kings Right

5 Takeaways From Day 1 of Free Agency

Kings Sign Forward Mats Zuccarello To One-Year Contract

Kings Sign Forward Corey Perry To One-Year Contract

Kings Sign Forward Scott Laughton To Three-Year Contract

Kings Sign Forward Erik Haula To Two-Year Contract

Kings Sign Erik Gustafsson To One-Year Contract

Kings Sign Lane Pederson To One-Year Contract