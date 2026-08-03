Recapping The World Junior Summer Showcase!

Happy Sunday, Insiders!

Four LA Kings prospects gathered this past week in Windsor, Ontario to take part in the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase event. The summer showcase, for those unfamilar, is a summer evaluation event for the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, helping to evaluate players in advance of the World Junior Championships. The Kings have one prospect representing each squad at the tournament, all with varying degrees of impact and importance. The presence at this event certainly means that all four have a legitimate chance at cracking the rosters this winter.

A look below at how each player fared over the course of the showcase event.

Jimmy Lombardi

Easy to pinpoint the best individual moment by a Kings prospect.

In his first game of the tournament, also Team Canada’s first, Lombardi scored a terrific individual goal, showcasing good instincts and hands in tight to collect a rebound and stride before scoring from a tight angle. Lombardi has a solid night, as Canada defeated Sweden, and was back in the lineup for the tournament finale, a defeat versus the United States. It was good to see Lombardi get on the scoresheet and it was good to see him feature both at center and on the wing. Means that Team Canada sees him as a viable option at both positions. Lombardi was one of 18 forwards at the camp and is one of the lower-drafted players in attendance. Having that versatility is important and contributing is even more so. Good on Lombardi, who will return to the OHL’s Flint Firebirds for the 2026-27 season, where he will likely wear a letter and play a leading offensive role. A strong start and perhaps we’ll see him back in red and white come December.