9/16 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (OT)

The Kings closed out their Rookie Faceoff on Monday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks and did so in dramatic fashion. Going into the game in search of their first win of the showcase, the Kings needed extra time to pick up those coveted two points.

The first 20 minutes of the game went by without a goal, but early in the middle frame it was the Kings who broke the scoreless tie. Playing in his first game of the showcase, defenseman Cole Krygier got aggressive and led the charge into the offensive zone with the puck. Driving down towards the net, Krygier fed Francesco Pinelli in the slot and the Kings captain for the showcase pocketed the puck into the net with his first goal.

The Kings goalies split time on Monday, dividing the playing time in half. Starting for the Kings and looking impressive was their most recent second-round selection Carter George. George stopped all 15 shots faced on Monday and in his two appearances during the showcase stopped 28 of the 29 shots faced. In his relief came Erik Portillo halfway through the game and he too was impressive, stopping 13 of 14 shots.

The Ducks evened the score late in the third period, ultimately sending the game into overtime. It was there that an Angus Booth shot deflected to the front of the crease for an open Quinn Olsen, who slid the puck past an outstretched Ducks goalie for the win with just 33 seconds remaining in overtime.