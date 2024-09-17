9/16 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 2, Anaheim Ducks 1 (OT)

bc92
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

The Kings closed out their Rookie Faceoff on Monday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks and did so in dramatic fashion. Going into the game in search of their first win of the showcase, the Kings needed extra time to pick up those coveted two points.

The first 20 minutes of the game went by without a goal, but early in the middle frame it was the Kings who broke the scoreless tie. Playing in his first game of the showcase, defenseman Cole Krygier got aggressive and led the charge into the offensive zone with the puck. Driving down towards the net, Krygier fed Francesco Pinelli in the slot and the Kings captain for the showcase pocketed the puck into the net with his first goal.

The Kings goalies split time on Monday, dividing the playing time in half. Starting for the Kings and looking impressive was their most recent second-round selection Carter George. George stopped all 15 shots faced on Monday and in his two appearances during the showcase stopped 28 of the 29 shots faced. In his relief came Erik Portillo halfway through the game and he too was impressive, stopping 13 of 14 shots.

The Ducks evened the score late in the third period, ultimately sending the game into overtime. It was there that an Angus Booth shot deflected to the front of the crease for an open Quinn Olsen, who slid the puck past an outstretched Ducks goalie for the win with just 33 seconds remaining in overtime.

News Feed

LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch Rookie Faceoff

9/14 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 3, Utah Hockey Club 4 (OT)

9/13 Rookie Faceoff FINAL - Kings 0, Golden Knights 2

LA Kings Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

Kings Sign Goaltender Erik Portillo To Three-Year Contract

LA Kings to Host 2024 Rookie Faceoff 

We Are All Kings Camp Brings Families Together

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Jordan Spence to a Two-Year Contract

Kings Sign Forward Quinton Byfield to Five-Year Contract

REGISTER FOR A FREE COACHES AND REFEREE CERTIFICATION EVENT 

LA KINGS AND NHL ANNOUNCE 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

LA Kings Sign Five Players To NHL Contracts

LA Kings Sign Goaltender Pheonix Copley And Forward Trevor Lewis to One-Year Contracts

LA Kings Sign Forward Warren Foegele and Defenseman Joel Edmundson to Contracts

LA Kings Extend Four Qualifying Offers

LA Kings Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

LA Kings Make Four Selections at 2024 NHL Draft

LA Kings Acquire Forward Tanner Jeannot From the Tampa Bay Lightning