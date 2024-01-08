1/7 FINAL - Kings 3, Capitals 4 

The LA Kings saw their losing streak extend to five games, following a 4-3 defeat against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the first game of a season-long, six-game roadtrip.

The Kings got two goals from forward Kevin Fiala, and scored twice on the power play, but conceded the game-winning goal with less than 60 seconds to play in regulation, denying the club the opportunity to collect a point. The Kings also got a goal from forward Adrian Kempe and got 30 saves from goaltender Cam Talbot between the pipes.

