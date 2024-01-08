1/7 FINAL - Kings 3, Capitals 4 

Screen Shot 2024-01-07 at 7.49.36 PM
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

The LA Kings saw their losing streak extend to five games, following a 4-3 defeat against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the first game of a season-long, six-game roadtrip.

The Kings got two goals from forward Kevin Fiala, and scored twice on the power play, but conceded the game-winning goal with less than 60 seconds to play in regulation, denying the club the opportunity to collect a point. The Kings also got a goal from forward Adrian Kempe and got 30 saves from goaltender Cam Talbot between the pipes. 

For a full written recap of tonight's game, as well as post-game reactions from forward Kevin Fiala and Head Coach Todd McLellan, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

Recap: Kings at Capitals 1.7.24

News Feed

LAK-How-To-Watch

LA Kings @ Washington Capitals: How to Watch
Recap-LAK-3-DET-4-SO-10424

1/4 FINAL - Kings 3, Red Wings 4 (SO)
Kings-Cam-Talbot-Named-to-2024-ASG

Cam Talbot Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game
LAK-ATKM-Stat-Talk-With-Ed-Egros

All The Kings Men Podcast | Stat Talk with Ed Egros
TWTW-TWTI-1-1-24

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/1
LAK-ATKM-Week-12-Recap-Week-13-Preview

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 12 Recap/Week 13 Preview
Recap-LAK-2-EDM-3-SO-123023

12/30 FINAL - Kings 2, Oilers 3 (SO)
Kings-Sign-Angus-Booth-To-Entry-Level-Contract

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Angus Booth to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
Recap-LAK-2-VGK-3-122823

12/28 FINAL - Kings 2, Golden Knights 3
Recap-LAK-5-SJ-1-122723

12/27 FINAL - Kings 5, Sharks 1
TWTW-TWTI-12-26-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/26
Recap-LAK-5-CGY-3-122323

12/23 FINAL - Kings 5, Flames 3 
LAK-ATKM-Jordan-Spence

All The Kings Men Podcast | Jordan Spence
Recap-LAK-1-SEA-2-122023

12/20 FINAL - Kings 1, Kraken 2 
Recap-LAK-4-SJ-1-121923

12/19 FINAL - Kings 4, Sharks 1 
TWTW-TWTI-12-18-23

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/18
LAK-ATKM-Week-10-Recap

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 10 Recap & King of the Week
Recap-LAK-3-SEA-2-SO-121623

12/16 FINAL - Kings 3, Kraken 2 (SO)