12/16 FINAL - Kings 3, Kraken 2 (SO)

Looking to snap their first three-game losing streak this season, the Kings traveled to Seattle for the first of two road games. In the first of seven straight games against Pacific Division opponents, the Kings snapped the aforementioned losing streak with a shootout victory in a tightly contested game over the Kraken.

It was lower scoring affair than Kings fans were used to on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena, but it wasn't because of a lack of shots from the Kings. In a game where the Kings outshot the Kraken 38-19, each team netted a pair of goals in regulation. The Kraken opened the game’s scoring 6:45 in, on their first shot on goal. After a blocked point shot by the Kings, the Kraken’s Adam Larsson picked up the loose puck and threw it towards the net, where it snuck past Cam Talbot. Later in period, the Kings found the game-tying goal off of a sustained zone pressure. The line of Kevin Fiala, Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore continues to roll as all three skaters pitched in on this goal. Ultimately, Moore found a loose puck in the slot and deked his way past the Kraken goaltender. Moore extends his team lead in goals to 14 on the season.

The Kings scored the only goal of the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Coming on the power play, Anze Kopitar tapped in a beautiful backdoor pass from Quinton Byfield. The goal was Kopitar’s 12th on the season and team-leading fifth on the power play.

The Kings went into the third period with a 2-1 lead and 29-9 shot advantage. There, the Kraken evened the game with a power play goal of their own. Knotted at 2-2, the Kings and Kraken went into overtime.

A failed Kings 4-on-3 power play in overtime sent the game into a shootout and nine rounds a winner was crowned. Goals in the shootout from Adrian Kempe, Arthur Kaliyev, Trevor Lewis and Carl Grundstrom earned the Kings the extra point, while Talbot stopped six of the nine shootout attempts on the other end of the ice.

Talbot also stopped 17 of 19 shots during gameplay and now sits at 13-5-2 on the season.