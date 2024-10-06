10/5 FINAL - Kings 2, Panthers 4

By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

The Kings wrapped up their sixth and final preseason game on Saturday night in Quebec City. Going up against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Kings fell 4-2 to the Florida Panthers.

The Kings struck first against the Panthers and despite it being a preseason game, it was a memorable goal for the Quebec native Phillip Danault. A puck retrieval on the forecheck by Trevor Moore resulted in a pass to Vladislav Gavrikov on the blue line and a the hometown hero redirected a Gavrikov point shot into the net.

Leading by one in the first period, the Kings special teams surrendered a pair of goals before the first intermission. The Panthers then added to their lead with the second period’s only goal. Coming late, the Panthers depth chipped in and double their lead.

The Kings did bring the game back within one in the third period with a goal from Moore. Set up by another impressive play by Quinton Byfield, the center's speed created a scoring chance and Moore played beneficiary on.

An empty net goal sealed the victory for the Panthers and capped off a 4-2 game.

Darcy Kuemper faced 14 shots and stopped 11.

