2/28 Final - Kings 2, Stars 6

The Kings point streak was snapped at seven games at the mercy of the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Kicking off their three-game road trip and what will be five consecutive games against Central Division opponents, the Kings were tripled up, falling 6-2 to the Stars.

It was quick start to the game on as the opening period saw four total goals. Arcadia native Jason Robertson landed the game's first goal 4:21 into the game. Coming off of a weakside rebound from a Thomas Harley shot, Robertson potted his 25th goal of the season and his 14th in the last 17 games. The Kings responded just over two minutes later thanks to an outstanding pass from Phillip Danault, setting up Warren Foegele for his third goal in as many games. Foegele’s goal was his 17th and has him third on team in goals.

The Kings fell victim to an incidental double minor for high sticking by Tanner Jeannot midway through the period and the Stars took advantage. Retaking the lead 1:59 into the double minor, Matt Duchene tapped in a backdoor pass from Roope Hintz after a behind-the-back pass from Robertson put the Kings out of position. The Stars then doubled their lead 2:12 later with a Logan Stankoven rebound putback and carried that 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

The scoring in the second period began with the Stars second power-play goal of the game at the 4:57 mark. Burying his 18th goal of the season, Wyatt Johnston tipped in a point shot from Hintz, making it a three-goal game. Down but not out, the Kings cut the deficit back to two goals when Trevor Moore continued his superb play as of late and beat Jake Oettinger to the post with a wraparound goal. With the Kings cutting the Stars lead back to two goals, the game went into the third period within reach of a comeback.

Unfortunately, that comeback wasn’t in the cards on this occasion. Stankoven stretched the Stars lead back to three goals 4:06 into the period and did so in the exact same way he scored his first goal - with a rebound putback. Then, with one last chance to get back into the game, the Kings power play faltered and surrendered a shorthanded goal from Sam Steel after an errant pass led to a breakaway opportunity.

Falling 6-2, Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 or 32 shots on the night.