Pierre-Luc Dubois set to visit spcaLA in Long Beach to launch PL’s Pups at January 21 

On Sunday, January 21st, LA Kings Center PL Dubois will visit spcaLA to kick off his new passion project, PL’s Pups, in which he sponsors dog adoptions.

During his two-hour visit (11am – 1pm) to the Long Beach animal rescue, PL will tour the facilities and promote sales of the We Are All K9’s & Fe-Lions Calendar benefitting spcaLA. He will also cover dog adoption fees that day and announce his plans to sponsor additional adoptions later in the season.

Fans who stop by the event will have the opportunity to meet PL and get his autograph from 12pm-1pm.

Location:

spcaLA Long Beach – 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90815

Date: January 21, 2024

Time: 11:00am – 1pm

Parking: Free parking at facility