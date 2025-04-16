Playoffs Round 1 Schedule – Games 2, 5, 7 Locked In

Some Round 1 updates, Kings fans.

Here’s what we know.

The Kings will play the Oilers in Round 1. As has been confirmed now for a few days.

The Kings have home-ice advantage for the first time since 2016, secured with Monday’s win over the Oilers at Rogers Place. With that, naturally, comes Games 1 and 2 being played at home and as we know. Should make for a busy Crypto.com Arena this coming week, with the Lakers also home for Games 1 and 2.

The NBA released its Round 1 playoff schedule last night, which has the Lakers playing in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 22. So, that puts some dates on the calendar for the Kings to work off of and leaves us with the following scenarios for Round 1 –

Game 1 - TBD (Sunday, April 20 OR Monday, April 21)
Game 2 - Wednesday, April 23
Game 5 - Tuesday, April 29
Game 7 - Saturday, May 3

Can confirm now that the Kings will play Game 2 on Wednesday, April 23. If necessary, the Kings will host Game 5 on Tuesday, April 29 and Game 7 on Saturday, May 3. So, for your Game 2 planning purposes, lock in Wednesday, April 23 on the calendar. That is happening either way. Same goes for potential Games 5 and 7, which would obviously carry added importance. No information here on away dates at this time.

For those interested in attending the first round of the playoffs, clarity helps. Tickets are available for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, with now three of those dates confirmed and the last one to be confirmed as soon as tonight!

What is unknown? Well....when will this series actually start?

That date could be either Sunday, April 20 or Monday, April 21 and it will depend on a few different factors, one of which being the team that secures the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. If Columbus secures the second Wild Card spot, the Kings would for sure begin on Sunday, April 20. If it’s Montreal that gets that final spot, then the Kings could open either on Sunday, April 20 or Monday, April 21.

All comes down to television stuff, for one reason or another. Regardless of whether it’s Columbus or Montreal, that team will start on the road, but all eight series across the NHL carry some different elements that would dictate the overall schedule of games around the league. Ultimately, the playoff schedule is built around national television rights in both the United States and Canada and different teams carry different demand within that larger schedule.

More information on that scenario on LAKingsInsider.com!

