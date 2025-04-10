PLATELETS FOR PLAYOFFS TAKES PLACE AT CHLA APRIL 16-18

One lucky fan will win Playoff Tickets to Home Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena!

Web Thumbnail 16x9

Platelets for Playoffs, a post-season initiative that supports pediatric patients suffering from leukemia, aplastic anemia, or a bone marrow disease that requires special blood products, returns for Round 1 of playoffs.

One lucky fan who participates in the platelet drive, which begins Wednesday, April 16, and ends April 18 at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), will receive a pair of tickets to Home Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena.

Due to the time commitment required for platelet donations, CHLA requires platelet donors to schedule their appointments. Appointment times are available between 6:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. between April 16 – 18. To make an appointment or for any questions, email the CHLA Blood Donor Center, call 323-361-2441, or schedule your appointment online.

For more information on blood and platelet donor qualifications, click here.

News Feed

LA Kings Clinch 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Berth

Drew Doughty Nominated for Bill Masterton Trophy

4/7 Final - Kings 1, Kraken 2

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 4/7

LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Tune In 

Everything You Need To Know About The Kings Clinching A Playoff Berth

4/5 Final - Kings 3, Oilers 0 

4/3 Final - Kings 4, Utah HC 2

Kings Sign Forward Kenny Connors To A Two-Year Entry Level Contract

LA Kings Spring Activities

4/1 Final - Kings 4, Jets 1

Women's History Month Q&A w/ Blake Bolden

Kings Sign Defenseman Otto Salin To A Three Year Entry Level Contract

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 3/31

LA Kings to Honor Nick Nickson in Pre-Game Ceremony on April 1

3/30 Final - Kings 8, Sharks 1

3/29 Final - Kings 1, Maple Leafs 3

3/27 Final - Kings 0, Avalanche 4