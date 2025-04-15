LA Kings 2025 Playoff Fan Rally

By LA Kings
LAKings.com

Get Ready for Playoffs: LA Kings Fan Rally is at Grand Central Market!

The LA Kings are heading into the playoffs, and we’re kicking things off with a fan rally like never before—right in the heart of Downtown LA at Grand Central Market! Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a brand-new fan, this is your chance to rep the Kings, snag some merch, and celebrate hockey in style by painting the city black and silver as we gear up for Round 1 of the playoffs.

Register ahead of time by clicking here for an easier check-in at the event and for the chance to win prizes!

📍 WHERE & WHEN:

  • Date: Friday, April 19th
  • Time: 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Location: Grand Central Market, 317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013

DETAILS:

  • Entertainment & Appearances: Get hyped with Bailey, Ice Crew, Kings hosts Kayla & Mikey, live brass band sets, fan-favorite face painting, and the epic Chel Chariot all in one place!
  • Swag & Giveaways: Arrive early and score a Kings swag bag loaded with goodies to get playoff ready! Make sure to enter our sweepstakes by scanning a QR code on-site or by preregistering here!
  • Merchandise: Shop the latest playoff gear, jerseys, and vintage merch takeover at the Grand Central Market info booth. Whether you’re upgrading your fit or grabbing a collectible, this is your one-stop shop.

📣 Let’s get loud. Let’s get hyped. Let’s Go Kings!

