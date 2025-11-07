Perfect Harmony with Cody Ceci

Veteran defenseman Cody Ceci has made a name for himself in the NHL over the past 12 seasons, becoming a steady presence on the blue line for the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and most recently the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Upon inking his four-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings earlier this summer, he was closing in on 900 NHL games played, which, if all goes according to plan, he’s on pace to reach at some point this season.

Born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, Ceci formed a relationship with the ice early on. Cody’s mother, Karen, was a figure skater and had all her kids - Cody’s older sister, Chelsea, and younger brother, Cole, included - on the ice at a young age. Chelsea started playing hockey first and Cody followed in her footsteps. Cole became a goalie and is currently playing professional hockey in London, England.

Athleticism runs rampant in the Ceci family, as dad, Parri, was a Canadian Football League receiver who played with the Calgary Stampeders in the 1980s. Parri was the 1984 Vanier Cup MVP, and that year he set a record for an 89-yard reception.

“We definitely tried football at one point. I was playing hockey and lacrosse at the time so it was just a little too busy for me. But I did enjoy football and he obviously wanted me to at least try it,” remembers the 31-year-old Ceci, referring to his father. “So we all grew up playing sports and our parents were busy just brining us around to different rinks and playing all the sports, but we’re lucky that they put us in everything.”

Naturally, Ceci rooted for the Ottawa Senators while growing up, and his favorite player was then-Captain Daniel Alfredsson. It goes without saying that being a first-round pick by the Senators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft was a dream come true for Ceci and his family. Ceci scored his first NHL goal on December 16th, 2013 in overtime as the Senators beat the St. Louis Blues, which made him the first teenager in NHL history to score his first NHL goal in extra time. Ceci went on to play parts of six seasons for his hometown Senators.

While he’s enjoyed success on the ice, he’s also become quite proficient at tickling the ivories.

“I’ve always had a piano wherever I go,” Ceci shares. “My grandma, my mom’s mom, she taught me growing up and then I ended up getting lessons for a little bit. I stopped for a while, and then when I started playing in the NHL I just had so much downtime, so I picked it up again.