Olympics Recap - United States wins Gold, Doughty/Kuemper win silver, Armia wins bronze

DoughtySilver
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

The 2026 Winter Olympics have come to a close and the LA Kings are heading out of Milan with some hardware.

The victory by the United States in the gold-medal game means that Kings goaltending coach Mike Buckley finishes as a part of the gold-medal winning United States squad for his participation on the team's coaching staff. Certainly got to give the goaltending some credit for that one, don’t you? Connor Hellebuyck was a no-brainer to select as the starter in net and he was outstanding in the gold-medal game, making several saves to keep the game as tight as it was throughout, which allowed Team USA to eventually find the game-winning goal. Buckley is on the Team USA staff for the second time, after he earned a second-place finish at the 4 Nations Faceoff last season. Buckley is highly regarded around the league in goaltending circles and is deserving of his place. I'm sure it was a tremendous experience for Buckley, who was in Milan with his family to take in a special couple of weeks. He spoke about that before going off, his excitement to share the moments with his wife and children, on top of what is naturally an unbelievable opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff on this stage. Really, really special for him and great to see a guy like that get the reward.

While I’m sure it will feel like a consolation, it’s also congratulations to Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Head Equipment Manager Darren Granger on winning silver, following the defeat against Team USA in the gold-medal match on Sunday in Milan. For Doughty, despite his third medal being silver instead of gold, he still becomes one of the most decorated players of this era of international hockey, as he becomes the first player, along with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, to win three medals with at least two being gold, in the era of NHL players participating. Doughty played in all six games during the tournament and collected one assist. Along with his gold medals in 2010 and 2014, as well as a place on the All-Tournament Team in 2014, Doughty has put the cherry on top of a distinguished international career, which will likely earn him a place in the IIHF Hall of Fame when all is said and done. Congrats to Doughty on earning a place on this team at age-36 and for another accomplishment on this stage.

For Kuemper, while he did not play at the tournament, he had the honor of being selected to on this team, on this stage, and that still says something. Kuemper got to suit up against Team Switzerland in the group stage and still earned his medal. For a player who has had quite the turnaround in his career over the last 18 months, adding an Olympic medal to a Vezina nomination last season is certainly a nice accolade. For Granger, he adds a second Olympic performance to his impressive resume, on top of 2014. He’s also got titles at the 4 Nations Faceoff and World Cup of Hockey to his name. Granger is considered among the best at his craft in the entire NHL and it's telling that he was selected to the Team Canada staff among so many talented individuals. Congratulations to a great person and professional.

The quartet of Kings are joined on the podium by forward Joel Armia, who was a driving force behind Team Finland winning the bronze medal yesterday with a victory over Team Slovakia. Armia collected a goal and two assists, including a helper on the game-winning goal, bringing his point total to eight for the tournament. The eight points led Team Finland during the tournament and he finished tied for fourth in overall scoring. Armia was a shorthanded savant, as he is in Los Angeles, as he collected two points on the penalty kill. Overall, he did the things that has made him such a good fit with the Kings, showing them on the biggest stage, against stacked opposition. Awesome to see him play so well and he'll come back from Milan with a bronze medal to his name. Very cool.

A huge congratulations to all participating Kings. And now, the focus shifts back to the 2025-26 NHL regular season, which resumes on Wednesday as the Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena. Tons of players who participated in today's gold-medal game will be in that game, including Doughty and Kuemper on the Kings side, as well as forwards Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Mitch Marner, along with defensemen Shea Theodore and Noah Hanifin. Interesting to see how those players adjust to the quick turnaround from such a high-intensity game in Europe to resuming the NHL schedule with just two days in between.

The Kings hit the ice shortly in El Segundo, for one of two final practices before that game against Vegas. An 11 AM skate today. Wondering if we'll see forward Adrian Kempe or not, since his tournament ended a few days ago, but he also might be held off the ice to get a bit of additional rest before returning potentially for practice on Tuesday. Wouldn't be surprised in the least if so and he's earned that. Really, only reason to get him out there is another day on the ice with his new linemate, Artemi Panarin, but high-level hockey players tend to make it work without a ton of practice time to gel, as we just found out first hand by watching the Olympics!

