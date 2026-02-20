Doughty & Kuemper Play For Gold, Armia For Bronze

Gold-Medal game bound!
After a comeback victory over Team Finland in the semifinals earlier today, Drew Doughty, Darcy Kuemper, Darren Granger and the rest of Team Canada will compete for another gold medal on Sunday morning.
Doughty played a smaller role in today’s victory than he has throughout the tournament. Doughty is in a defensive role with Team Canada and has been the de-facto number-four defenseman in the bulk of the games they’ve played thus far. With Team Canada trailing 2-0 early in the game, the first time in the tournament they’ve been down by multiple goals, Doughty saw his role reduced, with the team’s puck movers given more minutes as the Canadians frantically came back to flip 2-0 down into 3-2 ahead. Doughty played 6:27 in total and was not on the ice for a goal in either direction. Darcy Kuemper did not feature in goal, with Jordan Binnington the starting netminder for the Canadians throughout the tournament. The Kings duo, along with equipment manager Darren Granger, will be involved in Sunday’s gold-medal game against either Team USA or Team Slovakia, with the second semifinal matchup set to begin in a couple of hours.
A victory for Team Canada means a defeat for forward Joel Armia and Team Finland. Armia went down swinging in the semifinals, as he has all tournament. He collected his fifth point in five games, as he had the only assist on teammate Erik Haula’s shorthanded goal in the second period. Armia is one of the NHL’s best players while shorthanded and made his presence known, as he made a good defensive play along the wall, helping to strip the puck free from Canadian forward Sam Reinhart, before he got a clear on the backhand, catching two additional Canadian players skating the wrong way. The clearance sprang Haula on a breakaway, which he buried, to put Team Finland ahead 2-0 in that moment. Unfortunately, that was the last goal Team Finland scored, as they allowed three unanswered goals in the 3-2 defeat, though Armia certainly felt one of those goals should not have counted.