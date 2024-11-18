Who can I contact for help regarding my membership and ticket management?
Member Central FAQs- General
Monday – Friday (9:00AM – 5:00PM)
General Line: 888-KINGSLA (888-546-4752)
Email: [email protected]
On Gamedays – 10:30AM to the end of the 1st period
How do I receive membership emails?
To subscribe to member emails, please email [email protected]. Future emails will be sent from our team after subscription.
Please also mark [email protected] and [email protected] as an approved senders list so emails are not blocked or sent to spam.