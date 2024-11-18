Member Central FAQs- General

Who can I contact for help regarding my membership and ticket management?

Monday – Friday (9:00AM – 5:00PM)

General Line: 888-KINGSLA (888-546-4752)

Email: [email protected]

On Gamedays – 10:30AM to the end of the 1st period

How do I receive membership emails?

To subscribe to member emails, please email [email protected]. Future emails will be sent from our team after subscription.

Please also mark [email protected] and [email protected] as an approved senders list so emails are not blocked or sent to spam.

