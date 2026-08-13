Kings Assistant Coach Chris Hajt on the importance of special teams, building a strong penalty kill and more!

The LA Kings went into this offseason with a number of priorities. One of which - while it was obvious - has been stated numerous times.

Ken Holland referenced it on several occasions. Peter Laviolette spoke about it as well and the hires he made on his staff put actions behind his words.

What I’m talking about here is special teams. Only one team in the entire NHL ranked in the bottom-five both in power play and penalty kill last season. That team was the LA Kings. Holland put it bluntly – the Kings will not reach the postseason with a repeat of that statistic. I think that's probably even understating things.

We’ll get to the power play later on this month but for today, let’s look at the penalty kill, led by new Kings assistant coach Chris Hajt. Hajt earned a promotion this summer from the AHL’s Ontario Reign, where he became one of the best defensive coaches in the league over the years. Hajt has NHL experience – on Phil Housley’s staff in Buffalo – but has spent the bulk of his coaching career working with the young defensemen in the Kings system, first in Manchester and then in Ontario.

Hajt oversaw the Pacific Division’s top-ranked penalty-killing unit last season, working with what was largely a group of younger defensemen in Ontario. He now inherits one of the NHL’s worst man-down units from the 2025-26 season, despite being a group that was built to play defense first, which was certainly concerning. With Hajt now overseeing that unit, alongside Derik Johnson, who played a big part in the strength of the Kings penalty kill a couple of years back, there is an understanding that things need to improve.

“Those little things, 3-on-3 and special teams, they're huge, right, they allow you to have one extra goal a game possibly to make a difference,” Hajt detailed. “If our power play gets an extra goal then we're not going into overtime, then you're lessening the amount that the Kings went into overtime last year. We allow one less power play goal per game, that's going to allow us to have more success. So, I think there's definitely a focus on that.”

Hajt spoke about last season’s Ontario team, which won the Pacific Division, as having excellent special teams, which helped to cover up some deficiencies the group had offensively. Only one team in the AHL ranked above Ontario in both special teams metrics and being good on special teams helped to collect points perhaps on nights when maybe the 5-on-5 game didn’t deserve them. The Kings rarely did that last season. It was 5-on-5 or bust just about every night and that factored into an NHL-high in overtime games played and an NHL high in overtime/shootout losses.

With a new staff in place, while you can’t forecast success, it’s certainly a major point of emphasis, which is refreshing to hear.

“I can compare it to last year with the Reign, we were a good defensive team, offensive numbers weren't very good, we were opportunistic, we found ways to score, but our special teams and goaltending were outstanding and that allowed us to have a really good record and allowed us to finish first in the division. I think that's a big reason, you get a few more points just by having better special teams and a better 3-on-3 record, you're going to be pushing to get to the top.”

Hajt will lead half of that charge, while Ray Whitney will lead the push on the power play. As noted when we spoke with Peter Laviolette, his staff will have multiple coaches providing input on both special teams units, which shows the value he places in those areas. The Kings don’t need to lead the league to find success. But think about what league average numbers could do.

Last season, using the number of power plays and times shorthanded the Kings had, league-average numbers would’ve meant nine more power-play goals and 17 fewer shorthanded goals against. For a team that went to overtime 33 times, that adds up more than you’d think. Frankly, league-average special teams might've been the difference between Wild Card 2 and winning the Pacific. It’s a huge factor and that’s why it’s such a big focus of the new coaching staff.

Hajt’s input will be within half of that but he’s got a great track record in the AHL and is highly-thought of within the organization. He also understand Housley’s approach from their time together in Buffalo, while providing first-person insight into many of the younger players who came through the AHL and who will come through the AHL, which is valuable for a staff that is otherwise completely new to Los Angeles.