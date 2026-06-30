LAK-WhitneyBio

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Whitney, 54, joins the NHL coaching ranks with more than two decades of NHL experience as a player, having played in 1,330 career regular-season games over 22 seasons with the San Jose Sharks (1991-97), Edmonton Oilers (1997-98), Florida Panthers (1997-01), Columbus Blue Jackets (2000-03), Detroit Red Wings (2003-04), Carolina Hurricanes (2005-10), Phoenix Coyotes (2010-12) and Dallas Stars (2012-14).

Selected 23rd overall by San Jose in the 1991 NHL Entry Draft, Whitney was the second player ever drafted by the Sharks in franchise history. Among all NHL skaters who played during his 22-year career, Whitney ranked fifth in games played (1,330) and 12th in both assists (679) and points (1,064). He is one of 42 forwards in league history to have at least 1,000 points while appearing in 1,300 or more games.

Whitney also totaled 21 goals and 53 points (21-32=53) in 108 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests. His postseason success is highlighted by his 15-point performance (9-6=15) during the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping Carolina capture their first Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history under head coach Peter Laviolette.

A native of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Whitney represented Team Canada in four IIHF Men’s World Championships (1998, 1999, 2002, 2010). He also served as an assistant general manager for Canada at the 2023 Spengler Cup. Following his playing career, Whitney spent three seasons (2015-18) as a pro scout for Carolina before coaching his son, Hudson, on the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15U, 16U and 18U teams.

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