LAK-NewellBio

Prior to coaching in the NHL, the Cornwall, Ontario native coached the Adirondack Red Wings in the American Hockey League (AHL) for four seasons from 1992-96. Brown began his coaching career at his alma mater, Michigan State University, where he helped guide the Spartans to back-to-back regular-season and CCHA tournament titles in 1988-89 and 1989-90 before taking the helm as head coach of the Michigan Tech Huskies.

Brown was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the eighth round (158th overall) of the 1982 NHL Draft. From 1978-80, he skated two seasons for his hometown Cornwall Royals in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where his four points over five tournament games (4-0=4) helped the Royals capture the 1980 Memorial Cup. Brown went on to register 202 points (73-129=202) in 156 collegiate games for the Spartans. He played one season of professional hockey in 1984-85, splitting times between the Fredericton Express of the AHL and the International Hockey League’s (IHL) Muskegon Lumberjacks.