LA Kings Select Henry Brzustewicz with 31st Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

The LA Kings selected defenseman Henry Brzustewicz with their first selection of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.. Brzustewicz was chosen with the 31st overall pick in the first round. The pick, along with the 59th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, was acquired as part of a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the 24th overall selection.

Brzustewicz, 18, recently finished his second season with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 67 regular-season games with the Knights, Brzustewicz scored 10 goals and added 32 assists for 42 total points (10-32=42) and finished with a plus-24 rating on the campaign. His 32 helpers and 42 points both finished as the second-highest respective total by any London blueliner. The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman helped the Knights capture their second consecutive OHL Championship with five points (1-4=5) and a plus-9 rating in 17 playoff contests. The native of Washington, Mich., then notched a pair of points (1-1=2) and a plus-2 rating in five games to help London secure their third Memorial Cup championship in franchise history.

In 119 career OHL games played, the right-shot blueliner has totaled 12 goals and 36 assists for 48 points (12-36=48) and accumulated a plus-31 rating through his first two OHL seasons.

Rounds 2-7 of the 2025 NHL Draft will be held tomorrow, June 28, at Peacock Theater beginning at 9:00 a.m PDT. The Kings hold picks in the second round (59th) via Pittsburgh, third round (88th), fourth round (120th), fifth round (152nd), sixth round (184th) and twice in the seventh round (196th via PHI & 216th).

Meet the 2025 NHL Draft Round 1 Pick!

