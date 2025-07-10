Summer’s in full swing, and so are our LA Kings seasonal activities. Get the whole family in on the action and start building the hype for next season. Explore the fun and kick off your hockey-filled summer today!
LA Kings Summer Activities
Beat the heat and have some fun this summer LA Kings style!
1. SEASONAL COLORING SHEETS
Check out our seasonal coloring pages here. These fun works of art are made for the young and the young at heart alike.
2. PLAY OR REF HOCKEY
Whether you are a hockey pro or just looking to try something new this summer, we have a camp or clinic for you! Stay up to date throughout the year by signing up for our newsletter here and select "LA Kings Community" to be the first to learn about new camps and clinics!
Spend your summer like a King 👑
Train like a King this summer at the upcoming Kings Camps! These youth hockey camps offer players the opportunity advance their skills on the ice. Open to players ages 5-13 and of all skill levels, Kings Camp provides both a fun and educational atmosphere. Don't miss your chance - register today!
Ladies, Earn Your Level 1 Certification to Coach or Referee for FREE!
The LA Kings are deeply committed to advancing female hockey and fostering its growth through our Free Women's Coach & Referee Event! As a presence in a male-dominated sport, we actively promote female hockey development both on and off the ice. Join us for an incredible opportunity to enhance your hockey knowledge, meet fellow enthusiasts and enjoy some exciting perks. Register today!
3. RUN & BIKE CLUB
Join the LA Kings Run & Bike Club and train with us as we gear up for the 5K!
Stay Fit with the LA Kings Run & Bike Club!
Hosted by LA Kings' very own Daryl Evans, the LA Kings Run & Bike Club is a community of fans who are investing in their health and wellness by participating in weekly social runs/walks and bike rides. The Run & Bike Club invites you to set your own goals and progress at a pace that is right for you through both free and paid memberships.
4. LA KINGS 5K
See you at the finish line 🏁
Mark your calendar for September 13! The LA Kings 5K is officially BACK and we hope you can be part of it. Join us for a day filled with run, fun and so much more! Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting your fitness journey, this event is for all ages and skill levels.
5. CELEBRATE WITH THE LA KINGS
Celebrate Your Next Event with the LA Kings!
Looking for the ultimate party experience? Score big with the LA Kings Birthday & Event Package — perfect for birthdays, team celebrations and unforgettable gatherings!
WHO'S READY FOR HOCKEY TO BE BACK?
Get an LA Kings Membership today!
Be first in line for the return of Kings hockey. Secure your 2025-26 LA Kings Membership today for priority access to the preseason tickets before they are released to the public!
NHL EMPIRE CLASSIC
Be a part of the action as the LA Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL preseason game at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA!