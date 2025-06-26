2025 NHL Draft: Need To Know Info

What you need to know ahead of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft:

When: Friday, June 27th @ 4:00 PM (Round 1) & Saturday, June 28th @ 9:00 AM (Rounds 2-7)
Where: L.A. Live's Peacock Theater (Los Angeles, CA)
Watch: ESPN (Round 1), NHL Network (Rounds 2-7), ESPN+ (Rounds 1-7)

The Stanley Cup for the 2024-25 season has been awarded, trades are flying around the league and the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft is just a day away. With the first round set to take place on Friday and rounds 2-7 scheduled to begin on Saturday morning at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the Kings enter this year’s draft as holders of seven draft picks.

As it stands, the Kings own a pick in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth round, in addition to two picks in the seventh round. The Kings second-round pick was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the deal that acquired Tanner Jeannot last season while the extra seventh-round selection came to the Kings in the deal that also welcomed Andrei Kuzmenko to LA from Philadelphia in early March this past season.

Currently the Kings are slated to select 24th, 88th, 120th, 152nd, 184th, 196th and 216th. The Kings have drafted 24th overall twice in franchise history. First in the 1970 Amatuer Draft, the Kings Al McDonough, who played in 237 career NHL games followed by the 1984 Entry Draft when they selected Brian Wilks. Wilks had a six-year professional hockey career.

