The LA Kings have traded defenseman Jordan Spence to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a third-round pick (67th-overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft and Colorado’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Spence, 24, finished the 2024-25 season with 24 points (2-22=24) in 79 games and one goal in five Staney Cup Playoff contests.