LA Kings Make Nine Selections at 2025 NHL Draft

The LA Kings made nine selections at the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. After selecting forward Henry Brzustewicz in the first round (31st overall) on Day 1, the Kings made eight picks on Day 2:

- Forward Vojtech Cihar (59th overall)

- Forward Kristian Epperson (88th overall)

- Defenseman Caeden Harrington (120th overall)

- Forward Jimmy Lombardi (125th overall)

- Goaltender Petteri Rimpinen (152nd overall)

- Forward Jan Chovan (184th overall)

- Forward Brendan McMorrow (196th overall)

- Defenseman Will Sharpe (216th overall)

Cihar, 18, played 43 games last season for HC Energie Karlovy Vary in Czech Extraliga, Czechia’s top professional hockey league. The 6-0, 180-pound forward posted nine points (4-5=9) in his first full regular season with the club before adding an assist over eight playoff contests. Internationally, the Chomutov, Czechia native has represented his home country at both the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 Men’s World Championship in Texas and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Epperson, 19, finished his first season with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 80 points (27-53=80) in 58 games played. Epperson’s 80 points were the fourth-most by any Saginaw skater while his plus-45 rating tied for the team lead. The 6-0, 185-pound winger added four points (3-1=4) in five OHL playoff games for the Spirit. The Mequon, Wis. native previously played two seasons for the U.S. National Team Development Program, posting 40 points (17-23=40) in 71 career games played in the United States Hockey League (USHL). Epperson is committed to the University of Denver (NCAA) for the 2025-26 season.

Herrington, 19, played 56 regular season games for the Lincoln Stars in the USHL this year, collecting 16 goals and adding 18 assists for 34 points (16-18=34) with a plus-18 rating before tallying a pair of assists in seven playoff contests. The 6-2, 205-pound blueliner’s 16 tallies were the most by any defenseman in the league this past season. The native of Manchester, Vt., made his USHL debut with the Green Bay Gamblers in the 2023-24 campaign, registering four points (1-3=4) in 16 regular season appearances. Herrington is committed to playing at the University of Vermont (NCAA) next year.

Lombardi, 18, completed his second OHL campaign with the Flint Firebirds, scoring 45 points (13-32=45) to set new career highs in goals, assists, and total points. The 6-0, 175-pound center has totaled 65 points (20-45=65) in 125 regular season contests with Flint, adding two assists in nine total playoff games for the Firebirds. The Toronto, Ontario native is committed to play collegiate hockey for the University of Michigan next season.

Rimpinen, 19, played 40 games this year for Kiekko-Espoo in Liiga, Finland’s top professional hockey league. The 6-0, 175-pound netminder accumulated a 16-9-14 record with a 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%) and a pair of shutouts on his way to earning Liiga Rookie of the Year honors. He is the first netminder to win such honors since Juuse Saros in 2013-14. Rimpinen’s SV% was the second highest in Liiga among all goalies (min. 10 appearances) while his 2.35 GAA finished as the seventh-best in the league. The native of Kirkkonummi, Finland, made 986 total saves this past regular-season, the second-most by any netminder in Liiga.

He also appeared in five playoff games for Kiekko-Espoo, recording one shutout and a 2.70 GAA with a .920 SV%. Rimpinen played all seven of Team Finland’s games at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship this past December, posting a 2.34 GAA and .933 SV% while finishing with a 5-2-0 record. After his performance helped power Finland to a silver medal result, Rimpinen was selected for the tournament’s All-Star Team and was named Best Goaltender.

Chovan, 18, served as an assistant captain for Tappara U20 in Finland’s SM-sarja, the top level of junior hockey in the country. The 6-2, 190-pound forward posted 23 points (11-12=23) in 39 regular season contests for Tappara. In the postseason, Chovan represented Tappara at both the U20 level and the U18 level, posting 12 points (6-6=12) in nine games in the latter flight to help the club to a U18 SM-sarja Championship. The Bratislava, Slovakia native also played in both the IIHF World U18 Championship in Texas and at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa this past season. Chovan recorded eight points (5-3=8) in seven contests while serving as an assistant captain for Slovakia at the U18 event after tallying two points (1-1=2) in five games at the U20 tournament in December.

McMorrow, 19, spent this past season with the Waterloo Blackhawks in the USHL after two campaigns with the U.S. National Team Development Program. The native of Lakeville, Minn., scored a team-leading 24 goals for the Blackhawks, adding 18 assists for 42 points (24-18=42) in 58 regular season contests. In 15 playoff games for Waterloo this year, the 6-0, 190-pound winger tallied seven goals and seven assists (7-7=14), tied for the fifth most postseason points in the USHL. McMorrow is also committed to the University of Denver (NCAA) for the 2025-26 season.

Sharpe, 18, recently finished his second full season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 44 points (9-35=44) in 66 regular season contests with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Kelowna Rockets. In 126 career regular season WHL games, the 6-1, 195-pound blueliner has totaled 55 points (13-42=55).