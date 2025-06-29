LA Kings Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Brzustewicz, 18, recently finished his second season with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 67 regular season games with the Knights, Brzustewicz scored 10 goals and added 32 assists for 42 total points (10-32=42) and finished with a plus-24 rating on the campaign. His 32 helpers and 42 points both finished as the second-highest respective total by any London blueliner. The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman helped the Knights capture their second consecutive OHL Championship with five points (1-4=5) and a plus-9 rating in 17 playoff contests. The Washington, Mich. native also notched a pair of points (1-1=2) and a plus-2 rating in five games to help London secure their third Memorial Cup Championship in franchise history.

Greentree, 19, was selected by the Kings in the first round (26th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and returns to camp after his third season with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In his second year as captain of the Spitfires, Greentree set career-highs in goals (49), assists (70) and points (119) with a plus-55 rating through 64 regular-season games played. The 6-3, 215-pound forward’s 119 points were the third-most in the league this season and brought his career total to 254 points (110-144=254), the seventh-most by any skater in Spitfires history. Greentree captured the OHL’s Mickey Renaud Captains Trophy and was named to the OHL First All-Star Team and CHL Third All-Star Team in recognition of his accomplishments this past year.

Woolley, 19, was chosen by the Kings in the sixth round (164th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and returns to Los Angeles for his second Development Camp with the team. The native of Port Hope, Ontario capped off his first full OHL season by helping the London Knights to a Memorial Cup Championship after capturing their second consecutive OHL title. The 6-5, 210-pound blueliner skated in 68 regular-season games for London, finishing with 28 points (9-19=28) and a cumulative plus-49 rating that ranked as the sixth-highest among all skaters in the league.

Slukynsky, 19, is slated to participate in his third development camp with the Kings after being selected in the fourth round (118th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. In 25 appearances with the NCAA’s Western Michigan Broncos, the 6-1, 190-pound netminder maintained a 1.90 GAA and .922 SV% en route to a 19-5-1 record with one shutout. The native of Warroad, Minn., guarded the crease for the Broncos in their run to the school’s first National Championship in ice hockey and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Slukynsky represented Team USA at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 GAA and a .933 SV% that helped the Americans secure their second consecutive gold medal at the tournament.

George, 19, returns for his second Development Camp after a season that saw him serve as an assistant captain of the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack, represent Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, and make his professional debut with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 6-1, 190-pound netminder played 47 regular-season games for Owen Sound, posting a 17-22-6 record with a 3.35 goals-against average (GAA) and .909 save percentage (SV%). His .909 SV% was the seventh-best among 43 OHL goalies with at least 10 regular season games played to earn a selection to the OHL Second All-Star Team. At the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship, George posted tournament-bests with a 1.76 GAA and .936 SV% and was named as a Top Three player on Team Canada. Four months later, George recorded a 33-save shutout in his AHL debut on April 12 against the San Jose Barracuda.

The four-day event features daily practices and scrimmages led by the Kings Player Development Staff, including Glen Murray, Mike Donnelly, Sean O'Donnell, Jarret Stoll, Matt Greene, Jeremy Clark, Bill Ranford, Adam Brown, Danny Tirone and Manon Rheaume along with guest coach Tyler Naugler from Saint Mary’s University.

Monday, June 30

9:30am - Forward Group

11:00am - Defense Group

3:00pm - Scrimmage

Tuesday, July 1

9:30am - Defense Group

11:00am - Forward Group

Wednesday, July 2

9:30am - Forward Group

11:00am - Defense Group

3:00pm - Scrimmage

Thursday, July 3