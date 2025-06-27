Mock Draft Mania! Media Projections for the Kings in Round 1

By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

As of this writing, the LA Kings are slated to select at the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft later on tonight.

Could that change between now and then? Absolutely. Kings Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti has stated his desire to trade down in the first round if that option is on the table. A move down from 24 with a team like Philadelphia or San Jose, could potentially net the Kings two picks in the first two rounds, which would supplement the second-round pick the Kings traded at the draft last year. New General Manager Ken Holland is working the phones too, noting during his pre-draft availability that the first-round pick is certainly a chip he would be willing to include in a trade for the right NHL player.

So, will these projections mean a heck of a lot come the actual time this pick rolls around? Not necessarily. But for right now, we know the Kings own that pick, so it's worth diving into here.

Sharing players below who have been mock drafted to the Kings around the media world, in advance of tonight's Round 1.

Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor (OHL)
Chris Peters / Flo Hockey
After drafting big Liam Greentree last year, the Kings are in a spot where they could land his even bigger teammate Jack Nesbitt, who checks in at 6-foot-4 and still growing into his body. Nesbitt is a force at the net front and down low, but lacks excellent skating which could give teams pause. He’s been a little polarizing, but teams are seeing a 6-foot-4 center with a bit of scoring pop and that speaks to a lot of teams, possibly enough for Nesbitt to go even higher.

Ryker Lee, W, Madison (USHL)
Corey Pronman / The Athletic
Lee was a top player in the USHL this season, showcasing great skill, hockey sense and goal-scoring ability. His skating is an issue, but the Kings have shown they’ve been willing to take guys with skating issues if they check all the other boxes. Lee has been connected to the Kings, and they’ve expressed a desire to move down publicly, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they trade back and still take him.

William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA)
Sam Cosentino / Sportsnet
New GM Ken Holland will have known this player for a long time, and he’ll be excited about adding size, grit and the type of dedication Will’s dad showed in an over 1,000-game NHL career.

Jason Bukala / Sportsnet
New Kings GM Ken Holland will value his familiarity with Horcoff based on his history with Will’s father Shawn. The Kings have always valued big, strong forwards who have the ability to wear down opponents and Will fits the bill.

Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton (WHL)
Scott Wheeler / The Athletic
The sense I’ve gotten from a few people is that the Kings are likely to take a D here and that they want to get bigger. That points to Fiddler, but I don’t think Wang is completely out of the question late in the first round, either. If Reid were to be here, I think they’d take him even though he doesn’t check the size box, but it sounds like he’ll be gone. Boumedienne is also an option they could consider, and I think this is the start of where Henry Brzustewicz enters the conversation.

Rachel Doerrie / ESPN
As noted in my prospect pool needs story, the Kings have almost nothing in the defensive prospect cupboard. Luckily for them, a 6-5 right-handed defenseman with NHL bloodlines is there for the taking in this scenario.

Fiddler is a mobile skater who eliminates play in transition. He has above-average puck-retrieval skills, and projects as a reliable shutdown defenseman at the NHL level. This is the right range for Fiddler, and he fits perfectly with what the Kings need, and will have time to develop into the big, shutdown guy the Kings will rely upon in the years to come.

Craig Button / TSN
Competitive, hard, territorial defender. Takes away space and makes you earn every inch of ice. Plays with intensity and will take the initiative everywhere. Not a player who sits back and hopes to win.

Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Jr. (SWE-JR)
Adam Kimelman / NHL.com
With Anze Kopitar (37) and Phillip Danault (32) each older than 30, finding young centers could be a priority this year for the Kings. Gastrin (6-1, 185) had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games in Sweden’s junior league, and also made his SHL debut. He really stood out among his age group, serving as captain for Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World U-18s. At the latter tournament, he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games to help Sweden win the silver medal. His vision and high-end hockey IQ make him a dependable player in all three zones.

Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary (WHL)
Mike Morreale / NHL.com
The right-shot center can play any situation, is smart and responsible with and without the puck and is an asset on the power play and penalty kill. His 23-game point streak (15 goals, 30 assists) from Nov. 8 to Jan. 12 was the second-longest in the WHL, behind Medicine Hat forward and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna (40 games).

Sascha Boummedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA)
Lyle Richardson / Bleacher Report NHL
With only two defensemen among their top prospects, the Kings could address that issue by selecting Boumedienne. Chris Peters believes the 6’2”, 183-pounder is among the very best skaters in this draft class. His game still needs work, but he made steady improvement this season with Boston University.

Shane Vansaghi, F, Michigan State (NCAA)
Tony Ferrari / The Hockey News
Vansaghi is a forechecking machine who gets in on defenders quickly and throws his weight around at will. He has a well-rounded offensive game based on going to the net and making things happen from the high-danger areas. Vansaghi isn’t a dynamic presence, but he has functional skill that allows him to advance play in a positive way.

Mason West, F, Edina (MN HS)
Stephen Ellis / Daily Faceoff
West has become one of the most interesting prospects in recent months. It didn’t seem like he viewed an NHL career as a possibility at the start of the year. Now, teams absolutely love the high-end potential – and the Kings seem to be a possible fit. He’s a 6-foot-6 center who loves to overpower defenders and beat opponents with skill. He spent most of the year playing high school hockey but then finished the season with some excellent performances with the USHL’s Fargo Force. Every time I watch him, he finds a way to get better. The upside is tremendous, and he doesn’t struggle with traits that some other big forwards can, including slower hands and feet. I have him ranked lower because I feel like he rose a bit too quick, but I don’t expect him to be around past pick… 37.

