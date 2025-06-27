Mock Draft Mania! Media Projections for the Kings in Round 1

As of this writing, the LA Kings are slated to select at the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft later on tonight.

Could that change between now and then? Absolutely. Kings Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti has stated his desire to trade down in the first round if that option is on the table. A move down from 24 with a team like Philadelphia or San Jose, could potentially net the Kings two picks in the first two rounds, which would supplement the second-round pick the Kings traded at the draft last year. New General Manager Ken Holland is working the phones too, noting during his pre-draft availability that the first-round pick is certainly a chip he would be willing to include in a trade for the right NHL player.

So, will these projections mean a heck of a lot come the actual time this pick rolls around? Not necessarily. But for right now, we know the Kings own that pick, so it's worth diving into here.

Sharing players below who have been mock drafted to the Kings around the media world, in advance of tonight's Round 1.

Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor (OHL)

Chris Peters / Flo Hockey

After drafting big Liam Greentree last year, the Kings are in a spot where they could land his even bigger teammate Jack Nesbitt, who checks in at 6-foot-4 and still growing into his body. Nesbitt is a force at the net front and down low, but lacks excellent skating which could give teams pause. He’s been a little polarizing, but teams are seeing a 6-foot-4 center with a bit of scoring pop and that speaks to a lot of teams, possibly enough for Nesbitt to go even higher.

Ryker Lee, W, Madison (USHL)

Corey Pronman / The Athletic

Lee was a top player in the USHL this season, showcasing great skill, hockey sense and goal-scoring ability. His skating is an issue, but the Kings have shown they’ve been willing to take guys with skating issues if they check all the other boxes. Lee has been connected to the Kings, and they’ve expressed a desire to move down publicly, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they trade back and still take him.

William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA)

Sam Cosentino / Sportsnet

New GM Ken Holland will have known this player for a long time, and he’ll be excited about adding size, grit and the type of dedication Will’s dad showed in an over 1,000-game NHL career.

Jason Bukala / Sportsnet

New Kings GM Ken Holland will value his familiarity with Horcoff based on his history with Will’s father Shawn. The Kings have always valued big, strong forwards who have the ability to wear down opponents and Will fits the bill.