LAK-HousleyBio

Housley, 62, joins the Kings organization with over a decade of coaching experience at the NHL level having most recently served as an assistant coach for the New York Rangers under Peter Laviolette for two seasons (2023-25). Prior to that, Housley was an assistant coach with the Arizona Coyotes for three seasons (2019-22) and previously served as head coach for the Buffalo Sabres (2017-19).

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015, Housley began his NHL coaching career as an assistant with the Nashville Predators for four seasons (2013-17), also working under Laviolette during that time, where he helped guide the Predators to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in franchise history in 2017. While with Nashville, the team led the league in goals by defensemen two of his four years behind the bench (2014-16) and finished in the top-two each of his four seasons.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Housley has coached Team USA in six International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including three IIHF Men’s World Junior Championships (2007 – bronze, 2011 – bronze, 2013 – gold) and three IIHF Men’s World Championships (2011, 2013 – bronze, 2014).

As a player, Housley was drafted sixth overall by Buffalo in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft and is a veteran of 1,495 career NHL games across parts of 21 seasons between the Sabres (1982-90), Winnipeg Jets (1990-93), St. Louis Blues (1993-94), Calgary Flames (1994-96, 1998-01), New Jersey Devils (1995-96), Washington Capitals (1996-98), Chicago Blackhawks (2001-03) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2002-03). Over his playing career, Housley amassed 338 goals and 1,232 points (338-894=1,232), both of which are the fourth-most among all defensemen in NHL history, while earning NHL All-Star honors seven times (1984, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2000). Internationally, Housley won gold at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in addition to his three medals as a coach. He is also a member of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame (Class of 2004) and IIHF Hall of Fame (Class of 2012).