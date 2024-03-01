LA Kings Women's History Month Employee Spotlight

March is Women’s History Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the pivotal role women have played in shaping history, culture, and society. In honor of Women’s History Month, the LA Kings are proud to celebrate the contributions of women in the sport of hockey, and are dedicated to endorsing programs that promote diversity and broaden access to ice sports throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

The LA Kings will be celebrating Women's History Month at Crypto.com Arena on March 7th against the Ottawa Senators at 7:30pm. This game will feature specialty jerseys created in part by Kimberly Sass of SASS STUDIO during player arrivals. In addition, an exclusive merch drop will be available for sale at the TeamLA Store on game night and online at teamlastore.com while supplies last!

