LA Kings Women's History Month Employee Spotlight

Join us in celebrating the contributions of our amazing employees!

16X9-TITLE

March is Women’s History Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the pivotal role women have played in shaping history, culture, and society. In honor of Women’s History Month, the LA Kings are proud to celebrate the contributions of women in the sport of hockey, and are dedicated to endorsing programs that promote diversity and broaden access to ice sports throughout the greater Los Angeles area. 
The LA Kings will be celebrating Women's History Month at Crypto.com Arena on March 7th against the Ottawa Senators at 7:30pm. This game will feature specialty jerseys created in part by Kimberly Sass of SASS STUDIO during player arrivals. In addition, an exclusive merch drop will be available for sale at the TeamLA Store on game night and online at teamlastore.com while supplies last!

To learn more about the amazing specialty jersey, click here!

For additonal resources, click here!

Join us in spotlighting our some of our amazing women that work at the LA Kings and Ontario Reign.

16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY
16X9-NO COPY

LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY

  • An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!

23-24 SEASON

News Feed

2/29 FINAL - Kings 5, Canucks 1

All The Kings Men Podcast | Isaiah Mustafa

2/27 FINAL - Kings 2, Flames 4

LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch

2/26 FINAL - Kings 2, Oilers 4

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 20 Recap & Week 21 Preview

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 2/26

2/24 FINAL - Kings 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

2/22 FINAL - Kings 1, Predators 4

2/20 FINAL - Kings 5, Blue Jackets 1

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 19 Recap & Week 20 Preview

2/18 FINAL - Kings 2, Penguins 1

2/15 FINAL - Kings 2, Devils 1

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 2/12

LA Kings to Play Annual “Frozen Fury” Preseason Game in Salt Lake City on September 23rd vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 17/18 Recap & Week 19 Preview

2/10 FINAL - Kings 4, Oilers 0

LA Kings Name D.J. Smith Assistant Coach