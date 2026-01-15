LA Kings to Salute Anze Kopitar on April 2 with Kopitar Legacy Night

LOS ANGELES (January 15, 2026) – The LA Kings will host Anze Kopitar Legacy Night on Thursday, April, 2 as the Kings take on the Nashville Predators, celebrating Kopitar’s storied 20-year career in Los Angeles.

Kopitar, 38, has spent his entire playing career in the National Hockey League with the LA Kings, accumulating 1,299 points in 1,490 career games. Kopitar is nine points away from becoming the Kings’ all-time leading scorer, to surpass Marcel Dionne who has held the mark for the last 45 years. Kopitar is set to become the eighth player in the 58-season history of the franchise to be the club’s outright all-time points leader. Prior to the start of the 2025-26 Kings season, Kopitar announced that this will be his final season.

Kopitar Legacy Night will include an exclusive Anze Kopitar arena giveaway, a limited-edition ticket pack, and other activations throughout the night to honor the Kings’ Captain, which will be announced at a later date. Kings fans can secure top seating locations with the best pricing for Kopitar Legacy Night against Nashville, by purchasing the Kings’ three-game mini plan.

The 38-year-old centerman now sits one point shy of becoming the 39th player in League history to reach the 1,300-point mark. When Kopitar reaches 1,300 points, he will join Dionne as one of 16 players to record 1,300 points with a single franchise. Kopitar will be the fourth active player on that list, after Sidney Crosby (PIT), Alex Ovechkin (WSH) and Evgeni Malkin (PIT).

The Jesenice, Slovenia native already holds all-time regular-season franchise marks for seasons played (20), games played (1,490), assists (853), overtime points (33), overtime assists (24), 20-goal seasons (14) and game-winning goals (79) as well as Kings playoff records for games played (103) and overtime goals (3). He has led the Kings in points 15 times (most recently in 2022-23), tied with Crosby (15x w/ PIT entering 2025-26) for the second-most seasons as points leader for one franchise in NHL history, behind only Gordie Howe (17x w/ DET). They also are three of four players in League history to have at least 15 seasons as any team’s points leader, along with Wayne Gretzky (19x total; 9x w/ EDM, 7x w/ LAK, 3x w/ NYR). Kopitar (15x), Dionne (9x) and Gretzky (7x) make up the top three on that list for Kings franchise history.

Kopitar’s trophy case includes two Stanley Cup rings (2012 & 2014), two Selke Trophies (2015-16 & 2017-18), three Lady Byng Memorial Trophies (2015-16, 2022-23 & 2024-25) and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (2021-22). Only Wayne Gretzky (7) has earned more individual NHL Awards while playing with the Kings than Kopitar (6).