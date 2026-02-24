INSIDER: PPPanarin! Kings Talk Power-Play Changes with Artemi Panarin Involved

When the bulk of the LA Kings hit the ice on Friday at Toyota Sports Performance Center, they did so with a few of their teammates already out there, working on something very specific.

The power play.

With the addition of forward Artemi Panarin, Jim Hiller said that the power play for the Kings will have both “different personnel” and a “different look”.

The former we obviously knew, with the arrival of Panarin. This is a guy who excels on the man advantage and was brought here, at least in part, to provide a spark to that unit for the Kings. Over the last five seasons, Panarin has collected 160 power-play points, sixth-most in the NHL. He’s one of two players in that Top-6, along with Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov, who ranks there without a teammate. He’s joining the 29th ranked power-play unit in the NHL, so there is certainly room to not only add in a player of that ilk, but to sculpt things around him, especially with this extended break to integrate him.

In New York, Panarin ran the show from the left side. In Los Angeles, it sounds like more of the same is loading.

“Panarin is going to be the player who has the puck, primarily, and is running that power play,” Hiller said. “So, it’s how do we give him the most amount of options.”

I’d expect some additional power-play practice to come on Tuesday, when forward Adrian Kempe is expected to return to the group for practice. Doesn’t mean, though, that we didn’t get eyes on what that top power-play unit might look like.

Naturally, it starts with Panarin, who operates off the left side, on the half wall, and does so with tremendous ability. From what could be seen, defenseman Brandt Clarke is still running the point, which seems to be confirmed based on conversations with him and Hiller today.

The remainder of the unit looked to have Corey Perry at the netfront, with Quinton Byfield in the bumper position and Adrian Kempe on the right wing. Jeff Malott was operating on the right side during practice, without Kempe there, but you’d have to imagine that with Panarin’s affinity for passes through the slot, the Kings will have Kempe there hammering away. Just take a peek back at the power-play goal Kempe buried at the Olympics with Team Sweden. The Kings have moved Kempe around a time, partly because teams started to really gameplan around taking away those feeds to him after he scored a career-high 11 goals on the man advantage during the 2022-23 season, when the Kings ranked fourth in the league as a team. With Panarin here, that won’t be an option without allowing him the room to beat you elsewhere. Should really help Kempe to get back into that shooting role on the man advantage.

I don’t think there are a ton of surprises there, but at the same time, there are options the Kings have.

I don wonder if Anze Kopitar might also see some time in the middle, especially when there’s a key faceoff. Byfield has had some success there in the past and he was the guy out there working directly with Panarin, but if there’s any deviation, I’d expect it to be in that spot, especially considering Kopitar’s prowess in the dot, as one of the league’s best. These changes do move a PP1 staple in Andrei Kuzmenko off that unit. He and Panarin play similar roles, both liking to create off the left side, with Kuzmenko potentially owning that left-sided spot on PP2. Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere have played on the power play as well, with the potential for some time on the second unit.

In a lot of ways, though, it just starts with Panarin.

Moore is a fixture on the Kings penalty kill, meaning he’s played against Panarin for years and has now operated against him in practice. Perhaps a story for another day, but simply having Panarin on the ice should make the penalty kill better, as Moore felt it has already. It also gave the Thousand Oaks native a first-hand look at what Panarin brings in that spot on the ice.

“One of the leading offensive players in the league,” Moore said. “We’re working on PK stuff out there and having that guy on the half wall, you just see it in practice, it’s unique. It’s special the way he thinks the game, just the little plays he makes is pretty unique. We’re really lucky to have him.”