INSIDER: Kings have to let Artemi Panarin "do what makes him special" to get the most out of their new star player

“Very good defensively, he’ll backcheck a lot and we’re going to use him on the PK.”

First day back and Anze Kopitar’s got the jokes.

The captain was asked what he expected the newest member of the LA Kings, Artemi Panarin, to bring to the group and he certainly delivered with the exact answer we expected, right?

Really though, to add a player of that caliber, Kopitar knows exactly what he was brought in to do.

“He’ll give us a spark on the power play, offensive play, I mean you guys have seen him play enough, we’ve played against him enough to know, even going back to his Chicago days,” Kopitar said. “As soon as he got to the league, you could tell he was going to be a very good offensive player and he didn’t disappoint.”

While Kopitar was obviously joking, you do have to think a little bit about how a player like Panarin fits in.

The Kings are not exactly known for their offensive play. In fact, just one team in the NHL has scored fewer goals this season than Los Angeles. General Manager Ken Holland and Head Coach Jim Hiller both spoke about exactly why the Kings targeted Panarin and that is to add more offensive production to the group. To add pop in the offensive zone. To jumpstart a struggling power play. To score and set up goals, as he has throughout his entire career.

For a team that preaches structure, defensive responsibility and keeping the puck out of their net first and foremost, how does a player as gifted as Panarin, with a different approach, fit in?

It’s a fair question.

Over the last 30 years, the Kings have had exactly one 90-point season and that was Kopitar’s should’ve been Hart Trophy campaign in 2017-18, as he collected a career-high 92 points. Panarin has cracked the 90-point mark four times himself over the last six seasons, on top of 89 points last season and a 1.09 points-per-game pace this season, which translates to 90 points over 82 games. So, he’s clearly doing something right at the offensive end of the ice.

The Kings aren’t going to drastically overhaul any systems midseason, as Holland said during his midseason availability following the trade, but will Hiller and the coaching staff make room for Panarin to do what he does?

“We have to let him do what he does, what makes him special.”

Refreshing to hear from Hiller after yesterday’s practice.

The Kings didn’t acquire Panarin and sign him to an extension with an eight-figure salary-cap hit to prevent goals. They did so to help score them. It’s not going to help anyone for a player to freewheel but Panarin is as creative as they come and as gifted as they come at distributing the puck in the offensive zone. He holds on to the puck as well as anyone and finds teammates for one-timers and chances from the slot.

Certainly, they want him to do those things in Los Angeles as well and at least in what they’re saying right now, they’re going to allow him the freedom to do that.

“He’ll come in and do what we do but we're not going to strip him of what he does, we have to be careful in that,” Hiller said. “He's going to do his thing. I've talked to him enough. I've seen him play. He's going to integrate himself into what he has to do defensively, but he's going to have to just be who he is.”