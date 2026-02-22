Joel Armia wins Olympic Bronze Medal!

In today’s bronze-medal game, Armia once again helped Team Finland to a victory, as his team concluded the 2026 Winter Olympics with a record of 5-2-0. Armia had an assist early on the eventual game-winning goal, before he picked the empty net late, on top of a second assist. The medal today helps Team Finland continue the most extensive collection of hardware at the Winter Olympics of any country since NHL players were allowed to participate. With the bronze medal today, Team Finland has earned a medal in five of the six Olympic Winter Games that have featured NHL players, the only country to have five medals in that span. Finland won a silver medal in 2006 and has now won a bronze medal on four separate occasions – 1998, 2010, 2014 and 2026. Armia is now a part of that for his country and showcased himself well as his second best-on-best international tournament, his first Winter Olympics.

Now, his focus shifts back to the Los Angeles Kings, where he will return and should be good to go for the team’s first game back on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

I wouldn’t expect to see Armia at practice tomorrow by any stretch. Perhaps he’s on the ice on Tuesday for the final skate before the game against the Golden Knights, but it might just be on gameday that we see him. He’ll have a long flight back from Italy and he’s earned a couple of days off here, since being in shape and having his conditioning up to speed won’t be a problem. Where exactly Armia slots into a new-look forward group is unclear. He’ll be somewhere in the bottom six and he’ll be in the everyday lineup, but whether he goes onto Alex Turcotte’s line or Samuel Helenius’ line remains to be seen. The Top-6 appears to be pretty set in place, with Byfield/Kopitar/Moore and Panarin/Laferriere/Kempe. Could see Armia slotting in nicely on either the third or fourth lines, while continuing to contribute on special teams. Will get a sense of that here in a few days, once he’s back with the group.

For today, it’s congratulations that are in order for Joel Armia. A very fine showing in Milan as he represented Team Finland and the Los Angeles Kings well, with a ton of pride. Good to see and congrats to Big Goal Joel.