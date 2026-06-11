LA Kings Sign Forward Martin Chromiak To a One-Year Contract

The LA Kings signed forward Martin Chromiak to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $850,000 through the 2026-27 season.

Chromiak, 23, played his fourth full campaign with the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, last season where he set professional career-highs in games played (71), goals (28), assists (28) and points (56) to lead all Reign players in each category. Chromiak also set career-marks in game-winning goals (7) and power-play goals (12) which led the team in both categories and tied for third and fourth-most among all AHL skaters. He added one goal in five Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Selected in the fifth-round (128th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Chromiak has played in 267 career AHL games over parts of five seasons with Ontario, accumulating 76 goals and 79 assists for 155 points (76-79=155) with 26 power-play goals, 14 game-winning goals and 72 penalty minutes (PIM). He has added a pair of goals and one assist (2-1=3) in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, Chromiak appeared in 88 games for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) over two seasons (2019-20; 2021-22) where he posted 55 goals and 119 points (55-64=119), including a team-leading 44 goals (44-42=86) in the 2021-22 campaign. Before joining the Canadian junior ranks, Chromiak played for HC Dukla Trenčín of Slovak Extraliga, Slovakia’s top professional hockey league, collecting 26 points (12-14=26) with a cumulative plus-12 rating in 66 games over parts of three seasons (2018-21).

Internationally, the Ilava, Slovakia native has represented his home country in five International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including three IIHF Men’s World Championships (2026, 2025, 2023), one IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship (2021) and one IIHF Men’s Under-18 World Junior Championship (2019).