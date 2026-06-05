LA Kings Sign Forward Aatu Jämsen To One-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Aatu Jämsen to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $850,000 through the 2026-27 season.

Jämsen, 23, recently completed his second season with the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, registering 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points (16-12=28) in 59 games played with four power-play goals, three game-winning goals and 26 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 175-pound forward added a pair of points (1-1=2) in four Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Selected in the seventh-round (190th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Jämsen has appeared in 95 career AHL games over two seasons with Ontario, accumulating 23 goals and 39 points (23-16=39) with five power-play goals and game-winning goals, 95 shots and 41 penalty minutes (PIM).

Prior to his North American debut, the Lahti, Finland native played parts of three seasons with the Lahti Pelicans of Liiga, Finland’s top professional hockey league, where he accumulated 29 goals and 63 points (29-34=63) in 113 career regular-season games while adding 10 points (5-5=10) in 29 postseason appearances across the 2023 and 2024 Liiga Playoffs.