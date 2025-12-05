RECAP: Kings 1, Blackhawks 2, 12/4

The LA Kings dropped another close game, as they fell by a 2-1 margin on Thursday evening against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The opening period came and went without a goal, despite Los Angeles and Chicago combining for 25 shots on goal between them. Corey Perry led all players with five shots on net in total.

Chicago opened the scoring midway through the second period, as they converted on their second power-play chance of the evening. Forwards Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi executed a give-and-go play in tight, as Bedard dished down low and worked his way to the net before he buried the return feed from Bertuzzi for his team-leading 18th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead for the visitors.

The end of the second period saw the game go from what should have been 1-1 to 2-0 Chicago in quick succession. At the offensive end, Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight turned the puck over behind his own net, but the puck trickled through the crease, somehow staying out. Seconds later, Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser scored at the other end with 5.1 seconds left in the middle stanza to make it a two-goal lead.

Just past the halfway mark in the third period, the Kings pulled one back with an all-out hustle play from forward Warren Foegele. Foegele won the race down the ice to beat out an icing call, before he fed the puck to forward Trevor Moore crashing the net, with the Thousand Oaks, CA native burying his fourth goal of the season past Knight to bring the Kings within 2-1, though they would pull no closer than that.

Hear from Foegele, goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Head Coach Jim Hiller after tonight’s game.