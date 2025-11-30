RECAP: Kings 2, Canucks 1 (OT), 11/29

The LA Kings moved into a tie at the top of the Pacific Division, as they found a way to collect two points in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The first period featured three video reviews within the first five minutes of play, none of which led to a goal. An early Vancouver offensive play was ruled as no goal on the ice and confirmed, before each team was successful in negating a goal on coaches challenges for offside.

Inside the final three minutes of the opening period, the Kings finally scored one that counted, as forward Anze Kopitar gave the hosts a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. A nice pass by defenseman Brian Dumoulin started the rush and after a broken play between Kopitar and forward Adrian Kempe, Kopitar collected in the slot and fired past Vancouver goaltender Kevin Lankinen and in for his fifth of the season and the early advantage.

The Canucks equalized early in the second period, capitalizing just after the Kings were unable to convert on the power play. Forward Evander Kane skated out of the penalty box and took a stretch pass for a breakaway. Kane elected to shoot and beat Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg on the stick side for his fifth goal of the season, tying the game at one in the process.

Neither team found the back of the net in a third period that saw several shots hit the post, but none go between the pipes, as the Kings advanced into overtime for the 12th time in 25 games this season.

In overtime, the Kings found the game-winning goal via forward Adrian Kempe. Forward Kevin Fiala gained the offensive zone on a controlled entry, but was unable to get a shot off in a 2-on-1 situation. Fiala delayed with possession and eventually found Kempe at the back post, who hit the back of the net after outwaiting a shot block attempt in front. The goal was his eighth of the season, securing the 2-1 victory in the process.

Hear from defenseman Mikey Anderson, forward Trevor Moore and Head Coach Jim Hiller after tonight’s victory.