Kings Acquire Forward Nikita Alexandrov From the St. Louis Blues

The LA Kings have acquired forward Nikita Alexandrov from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Akil Thomas.

Alexandrov, 25, has skated in 18 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, recording a co-team leading 14 points (3-11=14) with one power-play goal and eight penalty minutes (PIM).

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Alexandrov recorded nine points (3-6=9) in 51 career NHL contests with the Blues. In 188 career AHL games, Alexandrov has registered 61 goals and 143 points (61-82=143) with 15 power-play goals, eight game-winning goals, 72 PIM and a cumulative plus-21 rating across six seasons split between Springfield (2021-25) and Utica (2020-21). His best professional campaign came last season in Springfield, where he posted career-bests in goals (21), assists (28), points (21-28=49) and power-play goals (6). Alexandrov’s 21 goals and 49 points both finished the season tied for second among all Thunderbird skaters. The 25-year-old forward has also notched 10 points (2-8=10) in 23 career Calder Cup Playoff outings.

Prior to his professional debut, Alexandrov spent three seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2017-20 where he registered 63 goals and 146 points in 172 games. Following his time in the Canadian junior ranks, Alexandrov appeared in one season with KooKoo Kouvola of SM-Liiga, Finland’s top professional hockey league, collecting nine points (3-6=9) in 28 contests.

Internationally, Alexandrov represented Russia at the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Junior Championship, picking up a pair of goals and eight points (2-6=8) in seven contests to earn a silver medal.