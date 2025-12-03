RECAP: Kings 1, Capitals 3, 12/2

The LA Kings were unable to extend their home winning streak to three games as they skated to a 2-1 defeat against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

Washington used the game’s first power play to take a 1-0 lead late in the first period. After controlling the puck for the better part of a minute, the Capitals broke through at the netfront, as forward Tom Wilson buried a rebound off a shot-pass from forward Ryan Leonard for his team-leading 16th goal of the season and a one-goal lead through 20 minutes.

Early in the second period, the Kings tied the game at one through forward Adrian Kempe, who made it back-to-back games with a goal. Forward Trevor Moore made a good defensive play and outlet pass to spring a 2-on-1 rush the other way. Forward Anze Kopitar controlled the puck down the right wing and fed Kempe driving to the net for the goal, his ninth of the season, leveling the score at a goal apiece.

Coming off a Kings power play, Washington turned it back the other way just seconds after the expiration, re-taking a one-goal lead. After a shot by defenseman Brandt Clarke was blocked down, the Capitals sprung into action the other way, with forward Anthony Beauveillier driving the net and burying a feed from forward Connor McMichael for his sixth marker of the season and a 2-1 lead.

Washington hit the empty net late to secure the 3-1 win.

