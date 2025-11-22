RECAP: Kings 1, Bruins 2 (OT), 11/21

The LA Kings once again found a way to collect a point but were unable to collect the second one, as they dropped a 2-1 overtime decision against the Boston Bruins on Friday evening at Crypto.com Arena.

The first two periods came and went without a goal in either direction. The Kings had the best chance from the first period, with 70 seconds of 5-on-3 time, but they were unable to convert early. Both teams had their chances in the second period, with several shots hitting the post at both ends of the ice, but neither team was able to put the puck in the back of the net.

After nearly 50 minutes without a goal for either side, Boston’s Morgan Geekie opened the scoring with a rocket of a shot to put the visitors ahead. On a one-timer, Geekie took the pass from forward Alex Steeves and hammered it first time, over the right shoulder of Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper and in, for his team-leading 15th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead for the Bruins.

With the Kings skating a man down, they found a way to tie the game as forward Joel Armia scored a shorthanded goal for the second straight night to equalise at a goal apiece. Forward Trevor Moore led the rush the other way and after his shot was stopped by Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman, Armia crashed the net and got a stick on the rebound, as he buried his fifth goal of the season to force the game into overtime.

With the game in overtime, Boston collected the extra point as Geekie scored his second goal of the evening. A stretch pass found Bruins forward David Pastrnak, who gained the offensive zone with possession. Pastrnak delayed and fed Geekie joining the rush, who fired inside the far post and in for the game-winning goal.

