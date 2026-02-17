Tune In - Adrian Kempe & Team Sweden vs. Latvia @ 12:10 PM!

KempeSweYellowWeb
By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

Kings forward Adrian Kempe is the only member of the organization in action today at the 2026 Winter Olympics, as Team Sweden takes on Team Latvia in the qualification playoff round of the tournament. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:10 PM Pacific.

Kempe collected three points in the group stage, including a multi-point effort in his last game played, a 5-3 win over Team Slovakia.

Today's game begins the single-elimination round of the tournament, meaning a go or go home game for Kempe and his teammates. With a victory, Sweden would become the final team to advance to the quarterfinals, earning a matchup against the United States tomorrow.

More on Kempe's tournament thus far HERE and catch the highlights from Kempe's multi-point game HERE from the win over Slovakia.

Catch Kempe and Team Sweden in action today on USA Network and Peacock.

