The LA Kings have announced their complete preseason schedule for the 2026-27 NHL season which features four games, including the return of the annual “Empire Classic” at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 19, against the Vegas Golden Knights.
LA Kings Announce 2026 Preseason Game Schedule
The schedule is below. All listed times are local:
Saturday, September 19 – Kings vs. Golden Knights – 6:00 PM (Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA)
Tuesday, September 22 – Kings vs. Mammoth – 7:00 PM (Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA)
Wednesday, September 23 – Kings at Ducks – 7:00 PM (Honda Center in Anaheim, CA)
Saturday, September 26 – Kings vs. Ducks – 1:00 PM (Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA)
Tickets for the “Empire Classic” will be available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The best way to attend the Kings’ Sept. 23 and 26 preseason games at Crypto.com Arena is to secure your Season Ticket Membership today.
For more information on tickets and Season Ticket Memberships, please visit lakings.com/memberships. Ticketing information for the full preseason can be found at lakings.com/preseason. Additional broadcast information will be released at a later date.
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