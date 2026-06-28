LA Kings Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

Selected 19th overall in this year’s draft, Hermansson, 18, spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with MoDo Hockey of HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-tier league. He recorded 11 goals and 21 points (11-10=21) in 38 games with a +9 rating and 22 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-1, 180-pound forward also appeared in 13 games for MoDo Hockey U20 in U20 Nationell, Sweden’s top junior hockey league, posting nine points (3-6=9) in 13 games. Prior to joining MoDo, Hermansson notched 36 points (17-19=36) in 41 games with Orebro HK Jr. (U20 Nationell) in 2024-25. Internationally, the Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, native represented his home country at the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 Men’s World Championship where he recorded a tournament-best 12 points (4-8=12) in seven games to earn a gold medal. As part of his efforts, Hermansson was selected to the tournament’s All-Star Team and named Best Forward.

Brzustewicz, 19, was chosen by the Kings 31st overall in the 2025 NHL Draft and returns to Los Angeles for his second development camp with the club. Brzustewicz recently finished his third season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he recorded 19 goals and 35 assists for a team-best 54 points (19-35=54) in 59 games. The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman also paced all London skaters in power-play goals (9) and shots (231), while ranking second in assists, power-play points (24) and penalty minutes (PIM; 57).

Among all OHL blueliners, Brzustewicz led the league in shots (231) while placing second in power-play goals, third in goals and seventh in points. He netted a pair of assists (0-2=2) in five OHL playoff contests before making his professional debut with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL), skating in five regular-season and five Calder Cup Playoff games. A native of Washington, Mich., Brzustewicz has totaled 31 goals and 71 assists for 102 points (31-71=102) with a cumulative +16 rating in 178 OHL games. Brzustewicz has added 10 points (3-7=10) in 38 OHL playoff contests.

Lombardi, 19, was selected in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft and set personal-bests in games played (65), goals (36), assists (36), points (72), power-play goals (9), shorthanded goals (3) and game-winning goals (8) in 65 games last season with the Flint Firebirds (OHL). His 36 goals paced all Flint skaters while his 72 points were the second-most on the team. He added 10 points (4-6=10) in eight postseason outings. Among all OHL skaters 19 years of age or younger, Lombardi’s goal and point totals placed second and third, respectively. The 6-0, 190-pound forward has totaled 56 goals and 137 points (56-81=137) in 190 regular-season OHL contests across three seasons, all with the Firebirds, and has 12 points (4-8=12) in 17 total playoff games.

Čihař, 19, is set to participate in his second development camp with the Kings following his second round (59th overall) selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. Čihař notched eight points (4-4=8) in 27 games with Karlovy Vary HC of Czech Extraliga, Czechia’s top professional hockey league, before joining the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL). With Kelowna, Čihař registered 12 goals and 31 points (12-19=31) with a +14 rating in 31 games followed by a 13-point (6-7=13) postseason performance in nine contests. A native of Chomutov, Czechia, Čihař represented his home country at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship with a team-best 12 points (4-8=12) in seven tournament games, leading Czechia to a silver medal. As a result of his efforts, Čihař was selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and named to the All-Star Team.

Woolley, 20, will make his third development camp appearance for the Kings following a career-best 36-point campaign (12-24=36) after splitting the 2025-26 season with the London Knights (10-15=25 in 37 GP) and Kitchener Rangers (2-9=11 in 29 GP). Woolley added seven points (1-6=7) in 18 OHL playoff outings to guide the Rangers to their fifth OHL Championship and third Memorial Cup in franchise history. It marked Woolley’s second consecutive Memorial Cup after winning with London in 2024-25 as part of his 28-point (9-19=28) sophomore OHL season. Woolley put up nine points (2-7=9) in 16 postseason outings. Woolley began his junior career in 2023-24 with London, collecting five points (3-2=5) in 37 games before adding three points (1-2=3) in 16 playoff performances to clinch his first of three straight OHL Championships (2024-26).

Slukynsky, 20, completed his sophomore season of college hockey at Western Michigan University (NCHC), where he played in all 39 games and posted an NCAA-best 27 wins as part of his 27-11-1 record with a 2.30 goals-against average (GAA), .915 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts. His 2,352 minutes of time-on-ice (TOI) and four shutouts ranked second and tied for third, respectively, among all collegiate netminders and was one of two to start in all 24 NCHC conference games. Slukynsky earned NCHC Second All-Star Team and Three Stars Award honors while also being named a five-time conference Goaltender of the Week and the January Goaltender of the Month. The 6-2, 185-pound netminder made his AHL debut with Ontario, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .957 SV%.

Selected by the Kings in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Warroad, Minn. native made his collegiate debut in 2024-25, backstopping a 19-5-1 record with a 1.90 GAA, .922 SV% and one shutout in 25 games to guide the Western Michigan Broncos to their first NCHC conference regular season and NCHC tournament championships, Frozen Four appearance, and NCAA National Championship in program history.

George, 21, returns for his third development camp after a season that saw him split time between the Owen Sound Attack (OHL) and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL). The 6-1, 190-pound netminder played 22 games for Owen Sound, posting a 10-9-2 record with a 3.12 GAA and .909 SV% before establishing a 13-8-3 record with a 2.40 GAA, .913 SV% and three shutouts. George claimed a 5-5 record in 10 postseason games with the Greyhounds along with a 2.35 GAA, .910 SV% and one shutout. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native represented Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship as part of his third international tournament. George went 4-0-0 in four tournament games to earn a bronze medal.

The four-day event features daily practices and scrimmages led by the Kings Player Development Staff, including Mike Donnelly, Sean O'Donnell, Jarret Stoll, Matt Greene, Jeremy Clark, Bill Ranford, Adam Brown, along with guest coaches Tyler Naugler (Saint Mary’s University), Brad Fast (Michigan State University) and Jason Tapp (Dartmouth College).