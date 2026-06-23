LA Kings Announce 2026 Development Camp Schedule

The LA Kings will host the team’s annual Development Camp at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. from Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2.

The Development Camp roster will feature Kings prospects from recent NHL Drafts and other camp invites participating in on-ice sessions conducted by the Kings Player Development Staff. A full camp roster will be released once finalized, and all on-ice camp practices are free and open to the public.

The four-day event features daily practices and scrimmages led by the Kings Player Development Staff, including Mike Donnelly, Sean O'Donnell, Jarret Stoll, Matt Greene, Jeremy Clark, Bill Ranford, Adam Brown, along with guest coaches Tyler Naugler (Saint Mary’s University), Brad Fast (Michigan State University) and Jason Tapp (Dartmouth College).