Kings To Play 12 Games on National Television + Start Time Changes

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By Zach Dooley
LAKings.com

Introducing the 2026-27 LA Kings National Broadcast schedule.

The Kings will begin their upcoming season on TNT against the Colorado Avalanche on September 30, a rematch of last spring’s playoff series. That one we already knew. Throughout the remainder of the season, the Kings will feature on 11 additional times, bringing their current national haul to 12 national games.

National broadcasts are split between three broadcast partners – TNT, ESPN and ESPN+ / Hulu.

Here’s the full national broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season –

TNT
September 30 – Kings @ Avalanche
November 4 – Kings vs. Sharks
December 9 – Kings vs. Sharks

Beyond the season-opening game in Colorado, the Kings will play two additional times on TNT this season, both coming against the San Jose Sharks. Not exactly a surprising matchup. The Sharks have the game’s best young player in Macklin Celebrini and a rivalry game on the West Coast feels like a fit. Feels like Kings/Sharks has been a staple on ESPN+ / Hulu over the years but TNT snags this collection. Have not yet had the chance to look through the full schedule, but would not be surprised at all to see those games be doubleheaders.

ESPN
October 6 – Kings vs. Panthers

Just the one game on the Worldwide Leader this season and it’ll come early. The home opener on October 6 will be a national broadcast on ESPN and that’s a wrap for now on the ESPN coverage for the main network.

ESPN+ / Hulu
October 22 – Kings @ Islanders
November 10 – Kings vs. Predators
November 12 – Kings vs. Islanders
December 15 – Kings @ Red Wings
December 22 – Kings @ Wild
January 19 – Kings vs. Kraken
January 28 – Kings @ Flyers
March 11 – Kings @ Kraken

Big slate of games on ESPN+ / Hulu. Eight of the 12 games will be streaming-only games, meaning they will be exclusively available via ESPN+ and Hulu. So, for those eight games, the Kings will not be televised however you consume your Kings games, but available only via the streaming option. If you’re out of the Los Angeles market and typically watch the Kings on ESPN+ you’re good. If you subscribe to ESPN+ already for the out-of-market package, there would be no additional purchases needed. If you don’t and you live in Los Angeles, let’s set up an Insiders watch party to resolve that. Or perhaps an Insider Suite Night……eyes emoji. Fill out that form here if you haven’t yet!

Additionally, coinciding with the announcement of the national broadcasts, the NHL has announced the following start-time changes pertaining to Kings games for the upcoming season –

December 9 – San Jose @ Los Angeles: CHANGED FROM 7:00PM to 6:30PM
December 15 – Los Angeles @ Detroit: CHANGED FROM 7:00PM to 7:30PM
January 28 – Los Angeles @ Philadelphia: CHANGED FROM 7:00PM to 7:30PM
March 7 – Colorado @ Los Angeles: CHANGED FROM 12:30PM to 1:00PM
March 11 – Los Angeles @ Seattle: CHANGED FROM 6:40PM to 6:30PM
April 6 – Los Angeles @ Anaheim: CHANGED FROM 7:00PM to 7:15PM

On that note – If it’s of interest to anyone here, we chatted with Kings CRO Darren Abbott on a variety of business-driven topics, including ideal start times for Kings games at home. While changes like this are inevitable with the television schedule, he expressed a desire to build more consistency in how the Kings set up their start times overall. Many 7 PM weeknight games will be more routine going forward, as will 6 PM Saturday games. The former came from data showing that season-ticket members were more likely to attend games starting at 7 PM, while the 6 PM start times are centered around trying to make games easier to attend for those coming from further distances on a Saturday.

Lots more like that in the interview, embedded below for reference –

Coming next on the broadcast front will be two pieces of information over, hopefully, the next month or so. The first will be the local broadcast schedule, with games streaming on ABTV for cable/television subscribers, as well as a new option for streaming games this season. The games on television will be in the same place with similar faces and the streaming option from what I understand will be a much better user experience than games have had in the past. The second piece of information will be with regards to broadcast talent. Lots of the same names as last season, but with Jim Fox opting to scale back his work further this season, there will be a few new faces in the mix providing analysis this season alongside John Kelly and Josh Schaefer. More to come on both fronts!

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