Kings To Play 12 Games on National Television + Start Time Changes

Introducing the 2026-27 LA Kings National Broadcast schedule.

The Kings will begin their upcoming season on TNT against the Colorado Avalanche on September 30, a rematch of last spring’s playoff series. That one we already knew. Throughout the remainder of the season, the Kings will feature on 11 additional times, bringing their current national haul to 12 national games.

National broadcasts are split between three broadcast partners – TNT, ESPN and ESPN+ / Hulu.

Here’s the full national broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season –

TNT

September 30 – Kings @ Avalanche

November 4 – Kings vs. Sharks

December 9 – Kings vs. Sharks

Beyond the season-opening game in Colorado, the Kings will play two additional times on TNT this season, both coming against the San Jose Sharks. Not exactly a surprising matchup. The Sharks have the game’s best young player in Macklin Celebrini and a rivalry game on the West Coast feels like a fit. Feels like Kings/Sharks has been a staple on ESPN+ / Hulu over the years but TNT snags this collection. Have not yet had the chance to look through the full schedule, but would not be surprised at all to see those games be doubleheaders.

ESPN

October 6 – Kings vs. Panthers

Just the one game on the Worldwide Leader this season and it’ll come early. The home opener on October 6 will be a national broadcast on ESPN and that’s a wrap for now on the ESPN coverage for the main network.

ESPN+ / Hulu

October 22 – Kings @ Islanders

November 10 – Kings vs. Predators

November 12 – Kings vs. Islanders

December 15 – Kings @ Red Wings

December 22 – Kings @ Wild

January 19 – Kings vs. Kraken

January 28 – Kings @ Flyers

March 11 – Kings @ Kraken

Big slate of games on ESPN+ / Hulu. Eight of the 12 games will be streaming-only games, meaning they will be exclusively available via ESPN+ and Hulu. So, for those eight games, the Kings will not be televised however you consume your Kings games, but available only via the streaming option. If you’re out of the Los Angeles market and typically watch the Kings on ESPN+ you’re good. If you subscribe to ESPN+ already for the out-of-market package, there would be no additional purchases needed. If you don’t and you live in Los Angeles, let’s set up an Insiders watch party to resolve that. Or perhaps an Insider Suite Night……eyes emoji. Fill out that form here if you haven’t yet!

Additionally, coinciding with the announcement of the national broadcasts, the NHL has announced the following start-time changes pertaining to Kings games for the upcoming season –

December 9 – San Jose @ Los Angeles: CHANGED FROM 7:00PM to 6:30PM

December 15 – Los Angeles @ Detroit: CHANGED FROM 7:00PM to 7:30PM

January 28 – Los Angeles @ Philadelphia: CHANGED FROM 7:00PM to 7:30PM

March 7 – Colorado @ Los Angeles: CHANGED FROM 12:30PM to 1:00PM

March 11 – Los Angeles @ Seattle: CHANGED FROM 6:40PM to 6:30PM

April 6 – Los Angeles @ Anaheim: CHANGED FROM 7:00PM to 7:15PM

On that note – If it’s of interest to anyone here, we chatted with Kings CRO Darren Abbott on a variety of business-driven topics, including ideal start times for Kings games at home. While changes like this are inevitable with the television schedule, he expressed a desire to build more consistency in how the Kings set up their start times overall. Many 7 PM weeknight games will be more routine going forward, as will 6 PM Saturday games. The former came from data showing that season-ticket members were more likely to attend games starting at 7 PM, while the 6 PM start times are centered around trying to make games easier to attend for those coming from further distances on a Saturday.

Lots more like that in the interview, embedded below for reference –