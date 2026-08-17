LA Kings Announce 2026-27 Theme Nights and Promotional Schedule As Part of 60th Anniversary Celebration

As part of the club’s schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 season, the LA Kings have announced a lineup of theme nights and promotional giveaways at Crypto.com Arena highlighted by a season-long celebration of the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

Special theme nights will include Día de Muertos, Hockey Fights Cancer, Hockey for Heroes, Pride Night, Kids Night with Peanuts\\®, Marvel Night, ELF™ Night, Scooby-Doo™ Night, Hello Kitty Night, and varying LA Sports Nights. Included as part of the promotional schedule are exclusive ticket packages available for purchase with specialty items such as wearables, blankets, bobbleheads and more!

The Kings’ 2026-27 regular season home-opener will be Oct. 6 against the Florida Panthers, with every fan in attendance receiving retro hockey goalie mask.

Highlights from the announcement are listed below. For a complete list of all theme nights and promotions, please visit lakings.com/tickets.

HOME OPENER

Oct. 6 at 7:30pm PDT: Kings vs. Panthers

All-Arena Giveaway Item: 60th Anniversary Retro Hockey Goalie Mask

DÍA DE MUERTOS

Presented by Delta Air Lines

Oct. 29 at 7:00pm PDT: Kings vs. Ottawa

Arena Giveaway Item: Sugar Skull Neck Gaiter

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Exclusive Wearable

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER

Presented by CHLA; Supported by JAANUU

Nov. 7 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Penguins

All-Arena Arena Giveaway Item: Poster Card

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Sherpa Blankets with Donation Kickback

HOCKEY FOR HEROES

Presented by IBEW/NECA/LMCC

Nov. 12 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Islanders

KIDS NIGHT

Presented by Six Flags Magic Mountain

Nov. 14 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Flames

Arena Giveaway Item: Puck-E-Cheese Plush Toy (First 5,000 kids)

KIDS NIGHT WITH PEANUTS®

Dec. 5 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Mammoth

Arena Giveaway Item: Woodstock Bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

MARVEL NIGHT

Dec. 9 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Sharks

Arena Giveaway Item: Comic Book Poster

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Dr. Doom x Adrian Kempe Bobblehead

ELF™ NIGHT

Presented by Mammoth Mountain

Dec. 12 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Canucks

Arena Giveaway Item: Elf Hat

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Buddy the Elf Plushie

PRIDE NIGHT

Presented by Blue Shield of California

Jan. 2 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Devils

Arena Giveaway Item: Rally Towels

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Exclusive Wearable

HELLO KITTY

Jan. 19 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Kraken

Arena Giveaway Item: Mini Tote Bags

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Mystery Box Hello Kitty Mini Plushie

SCOOBY-DOO™ NIGHT

Mar. 3 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Lightning

Arena Giveaway Item: Scooby-Doo Plushie

Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Scooby-Doo Bobblehead

COUNTRY NIGHT

Presented by Shoeteria

Mar. 13 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Stars

Arena Giveaway Item: Cowboy Hat

BARBIE GAME DAY™

Mar. 16 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Jets

Arena Giveaway Item: Barbie Bandana

STAR WARS NIGHT

Presented by Big Bear Mountain Resort

Apr. 3 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Blues