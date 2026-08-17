LA Kings Announce 2026-27 Theme Nights and Promotional Schedule As Part of 60th Anniversary Celebration

As part of the club’s schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 season, the LA Kings have announced a lineup of theme nights and promotional giveaways at Crypto.com Arena highlighted by a season-long celebration of the franchise’s 60th anniversary.
Special theme nights will include Día de Muertos, Hockey Fights Cancer, Hockey for Heroes, Pride Night, Kids Night with Peanuts\\®, Marvel Night, ELF™ Night, Scooby-Doo™ Night, Hello Kitty Night, and varying LA Sports Nights. Included as part of the promotional schedule are exclusive ticket packages available for purchase with specialty items such as wearables, blankets, bobbleheads and more!
The Kings’ 2026-27 regular season home-opener will be Oct. 6 against the Florida Panthers, with every fan in attendance receiving retro hockey goalie mask.
Highlights from the announcement are listed below. For a complete list of all theme nights and promotions, please visit lakings.com/tickets.
HOME OPENER
Oct. 6 at 7:30pm PDT: Kings vs. Panthers
- All-Arena Giveaway Item: 60th Anniversary Retro Hockey Goalie Mask
DÍA DE MUERTOS
Presented by Delta Air Lines
Oct. 29 at 7:00pm PDT: Kings vs. Ottawa
- Arena Giveaway Item: Sugar Skull Neck Gaiter
- Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Exclusive Wearable
HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER
Presented by CHLA; Supported by JAANUU
Nov. 7 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Penguins
- All-Arena Arena Giveaway Item: Poster Card
- Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Sherpa Blankets with Donation Kickback
HOCKEY FOR HEROES
Presented by IBEW/NECA/LMCC
Nov. 12 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Islanders
KIDS NIGHT
Presented by Six Flags Magic Mountain
Nov. 14 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Flames
- Arena Giveaway Item: Puck-E-Cheese Plush Toy (First 5,000 kids)
KIDS NIGHT WITH PEANUTS®
Dec. 5 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Mammoth
- Arena Giveaway Item: Woodstock Bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)
MARVEL NIGHT
Dec. 9 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Sharks
- Arena Giveaway Item: Comic Book Poster
- Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Dr. Doom x Adrian Kempe Bobblehead
ELF™ NIGHT
Presented by Mammoth Mountain
Dec. 12 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Canucks
- Arena Giveaway Item: Elf Hat
- Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Buddy the Elf Plushie
PRIDE NIGHT
Presented by Blue Shield of California
Jan. 2 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Devils
- Arena Giveaway Item: Rally Towels
- Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Exclusive Wearable
HELLO KITTY
Jan. 19 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Kraken
- Arena Giveaway Item: Mini Tote Bags
- Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Mystery Box Hello Kitty Mini Plushie
SCOOBY-DOO™ NIGHT
Mar. 3 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Lightning
- Arena Giveaway Item: Scooby-Doo Plushie
- Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Scooby-Doo Bobblehead
COUNTRY NIGHT
Presented by Shoeteria
Mar. 13 at 6:00pm PST: Kings vs. Stars
- Arena Giveaway Item: Cowboy Hat
BARBIE GAME DAY™
Mar. 16 at 7:00pm PST: Kings vs. Jets
- Arena Giveaway Item: Barbie Bandana
STAR WARS NIGHT
Presented by Big Bear Mountain Resort
Apr. 3 at 7:30pm PST: Kings vs. Blues
- Special Ticket Pack Add-On Opportunity: Artemi Panarin Skywalker Bobblehead