LA Kings to Honor Nick Nickson in Pre-Game Ceremony on April 1

The LA Kings will honor longtime play-by-play announcer Nick Nickson during a pre-game ceremony on Tuesday, April 1, celebrating his Hall of Fame career before his retirement at the conclusion of this season.

Nickson is in his 44th season as the “Voice of the Kings” across radio and television. The legendary broadcaster has called over 4,300 professional games, including more than 3,800 games with the Kings and close to 500 in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The veteran broadcaster announced his retirement this past October, saying “it has been an absolute privilege to bring the game to the listeners and viewers from one season to the next. Through it all, I have enjoyed calling every shot, every save, every goal, and two Stanley Cups. To my family and the Kings organization, thank you for your unwavering support and loyalty. To the great fans of Kings Hockey, thank you for your encouragement and kind words over the years. It has always meant the world to me.”

A fixture across Southern California’s airwaves for nearly half a century, Nickson has received several accolades over his storied career. Among these honors is the Foster Hewitt Award, presented to Nickson in 2015 by the NHL Professional Broadcasters Association and awarded by the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Prior to that, Nickson was inducted to the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2009 and named to the Frontier Field Walk of Fame in his hometown of Rochester, New York in 2011.

The ceremony, hosted by FanDuel Sports Network West’s Patrick O’Neal, will be held prior to the Kings’ matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. PDT at Crypto.com Arena. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m., and all in attendance will receive a commemorative Nick Nickson poster to celebrate his iconic broadcasting career.