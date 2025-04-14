LA Kings Sign Forward Jared Wright To a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Jared Wright to a two-year entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season.

Wright, 22, recently completed his junior season of collegiate hockey at the University of Denver (NCHC), where he registered nine goals and 17 points (9-8=17) in 44 games while helping his club to their third NCHC Championship and a berth in this past month’s Frozen Four. Across his three-year career with the Pioneers, Wright accumulated 54 points (32-22=54) in 122 games played.

Wright’s best individual season came during the 2023-24 campaign, in which he posted a career-high 15 goals for 25 points (15-10=25) while playing in all 44 games. The Burnsville, Minn. native led his team with a .205 shooting percentage and tied for the team lead with five game-winning goals in a season that featured a career-long six-game point streak from Nov. 3 – Nov. 19, 2023 (4-3=7). He capped the year by netting the game-winning goal in the NCAA Championship Game against Boston College in his home state of Minnesota on April 13, 2024, helping Denver capture their 10th title.

In addition to his National Championship, Wright earned several accolades during his time at Denver, including twice being named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team (2022-23, 2023-24), twice being chosen as a NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete (2022-23, 2023-24), and twice winning DU’s Dr. Ken Bredesen Most Sportsmanlike Player (2022-23, 2023-24).

Selected by the Kings in the sixth round (169th-overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 6-2, 195-pound forward previously spent one season with the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2021-22. There, Wright notched 34 points (15-19=34) in 59 regular season games and picked up three points (1-2=3) in four Clark Cup Playoff appearances with the Lancers. Wright finished third on the Lancers in scoring in his lone season and was named the team's rookie of the year.