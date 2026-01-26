LA Kings Sign Forward Taylor Ward to Two-Year Contract Extension

The LA Kings signed forward Taylor Ward to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $875,000 through the 2027-28 season.

Ward, 27, has two goals and four points (2-2=4) in nine games with the Kings this season, including goals in back-to-back games on Jan. 20 and Jan. 24. Prior to his recall on Jan. 7, Ward registered 12 goals and 21 points (12-9=21) in 32 games with three power-play goals and two game-winning goals for the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 6-2, 215-pound forward completed his third full campaign with the Reign last season, collecting 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points (12-15=27). He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff contests. Ward skated in one game for the Kings, scoring in his NHL debut in April 17 vs. Calgary, to mark the first occasion a father-son duo (Dixon Ward) has scored a goal for the Kings in team history.

Originally signed by the Kings as an undrafted free agent on March 19, 2022, Ward made his professional hockey debut with the Reign on March 20 against the Abbotsford Canucks following his senior season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC). He has accumulated 116 points (47-69=116) in 256 career regular-season AHL outings with the Reign and has added eight points (2-6=8) in 16 career Calder Cup Playoff games. His 256 career games played with Ontario are the third-most in franchise history.

Prior to turning pro, Ward spent four years with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, appearing in 131 NCAA games and amassing 115 points (57-58=115), including a team-leading 19 goals and 39 points (19-20=39) in 38 games as a senior in 2021-22. Ward ranks sixth in program history in goals, 10th in points and tied for eighth in points-per-game (0.88, min. 50 games).

A native of Kelowna, B.C., he skated in parts of four seasons with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), earning 77 points (36-41=77) in 162 games while helping the Vees capture the 2016-17 Fred Page Cup as BCHL Champions.