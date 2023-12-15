LA KINGS TO HONOR CAPTAIN ANZE KOPITAR ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

LA Kings captain and forward Anze Kopitar, who this season has set several new franchise records and personal milestones, will be honored during a special pre-game ceremony next month at Crypto.com Arena. Kopitar will be recognized on January 24 as part of Anze Kopitar Milestone Night before the Kings host the Buffalo Sabres. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

During the 2023-24 campaign, which is his 18th NHL season (all with the Kings), Kopitar has enjoyed multiple accomplishments. The team will recognize him for the following:

He is now the Kings franchise leader in regular season games played (he surpassed Dustin Brown’s then-record of 1,296 games on October 21).

He is now the Kings franchise leader in assists (he surpassed Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne’s then-record of 757 assists on December 3).

He is now second on the Kings franchise list in points (trailing only Dionne, Kopitar surpassed Luc Robitaille’s 1,154 points with the Kings on November 9).

He scored the 400th career goal of his career on November 8 at Vegas; 400 goals is an NHL Milestone.

The ceremony and game will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings iHeart Audio Network with pre-game shows. All fans in attendance at that night’s game will receive a commemorative poster featuring Kopitar. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early.

The Kings (16-6-4) play at Seattle on Saturday, the first of two consecutive games away from Crypto.com Arena. The Kings next play at home on December 20 versus Seattle.